Crowds were jumpin’ jumpin’ in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium after Beyoncé shocked thousands of fans by briefly reuniting Destiny’s Child.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé on stage at the final show on the “Cowboy Carter” tour on Saturday night, their first performance in seven years. The women walked out together, clad in gold, while performing “Lose My Breath.”

The trio performed a brief medley that included smash single “Bootylicious” and one of Beyoncé’s own songs, “Energy.”

It was a rare reunion for the group, which disbanded in 2006 to branch out into their own solo careers. The last time they were on stage together was in 2018 for Beyoncé’s headlining set at Coachella.

Beyoncé posted a photo of the women without a caption on her Instagram. The comment section was filled with love for the former 90’s group and the women’s relationship after all these years.

“This is everything,” one comment said. “Pure friendship, sisterhood and allowing us to share that with you all is truly incredible.”

Obviously, the surprise performance excited both fans in the stadium and all over the internet. There was disbelief over what some people just witnessed and outrage from others who weren’t there to see it for themselves.

“There are people who can say they’ve seen Destiny’s Child live in 2025 and I’m not one of them!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” one X user wrote.

Even celebrities were excited over the surprise act. Bravo host Andy Cohen posted early Sunday that “the Destiny’s Child reunion videos are making my morning.”

Blue Ivy, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z, took the stage right after the trio left the stage together. The 13-year-old has been dancing on stage for her mother’s show all tour.

Many people pointed out the symbolism of her coming out just after Destiny’s Child left. Some on social media referred to the teen as the “child of destiny.”

“Destiny’s child passing the torch to Blue Ivy,” one person wrote. “A historic moment.”