Beyoncé has appeared to respond to Erykah Badu‘s recent shade, as well as Lizzo‘s current legal troubles.

The legendary singer performed at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Tuesday night (August 1) as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

During a performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” Beyoncé skipped her usual shoutout to Lizzo and replaced her name with extra mentions of Erykah Badu, saying her surname four times.

“Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’” are the original lyrics, but she replaced them with: “Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu.”

Beyoncé seemingly skips over Lizzo’s name during the Queens Remix performance of ‘Break My Soul’ tonight at the Renaissance World Tour. She instead repeats Erykah Badu’s name four times. pic.twitter.com/KhCC3TBbLF — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2023

Earlier this week, Erykah Badu called out Beyoncé for biting her style, accusing her of copying her signature headwear with a hat she wore on stage.

Badu took to her Instagram Stories to post comparison photos between herself and Bey’s looks, while writing: “Hmm. I guess I’m everyone’s stylist. My favorite chrome mirror hat.”

The intention behind Beyoncé’s multiple namedrops is unclear, and it’s possible it was meant as an acknowledgement of the R&B legend’s influence, as opposed to a shady response.

As for Lizzo, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker was sued on Tuesday (August 1) over accusations she fostered a hostile work environment.

Three of her former dancers filed a suit against her, Big Grrrl Big Touring and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, over claims of fat-shaming, sexual harassment and more, according to NBC News.

The plaintiffs claimed Lizzo once brought attention to a dancer’s weight gain, before berating then firing them after they recorded a meeting “because of a health condition.”

Dancer Arianna Davis claimed the singer and her choreographer told her she seemed “less committed” to her role after a SXSW performance, which she alleged was a “thinly veiled” concern about her weight.

The dancers also accused Lizzo of pressuring them to touch a nude performer at a club in Amsterdam.

In addition, the plaintiffs are also accusing her dance captain of “proselytizing to other performers and deriding those who had premarital sex while sharing lewd sexual fantasies, simulating oral sex and publicly discussing the virginity” of one of the three people suing.

Lizzo herself has yet to issue a public response to the lawsuit.