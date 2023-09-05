Los Angeles, CA –

Beyoncé surprised fans with an appearance from Kendrick Lamar at her show in Los Angeles this week, but it didn’t come without some technical difficulties.

The singer performed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday night (September 4) for the last of three shows in L.A. on her Renaissance World Tour.

During the final part of the show, Beyoncé welcomed Kendrick on stage to perform their “America Has a Problem” remix for the first time.

However, Kendrick Lamar’s verse didn’t quite go to plan as his mic wasn’t working for a large part of his performance.

A fan took to X to share a video of the moment, noting that Beyoncé was “serving body” by the way she was dancing while Kendrick’s mic wasn’t working.

Another highlight came at the beginning of the show when Diana Ross made a special appearance on stage to sing happy birthday to Beyoncé — who turned 42 on Monday — with help from the 70,000-plus-strong crowd.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is set to come to an end on October 1 in Kansas City, with other shows still to come in Vancouver, Seattle, Arlington, Houston and New Orleans.

The former Destiny’s Child star has been on the road since May 10 after kicking off the trek in Europe. The tour recently became the highest-grossing tour by a female act ever, raking in over $450 million to surpass Madonna’s 2008 Sticky & Sweet Tour.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar have collaborated numerous times over the years. K. Dot previously featured on “Freedom” from her Lemonade album in 2016, followed by “NILE” from 2019’s The Lion King soundtrack.

The pair then released their remix of “America Has a Problem,” which originally appeared on Bey’s blockbuster 2022 LP Renaissance, in May.

During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, Kendrick Lamar called Beyoncé a “perfectionist” and revealed what he learned from collaborating with her on “Freedom.”

“How particular to be about your music,” he said. “She’s a perfectionist. Think about the BET performance. She was very particular — the lighting, the camera blocking, the transition from the music to the dancing. It was confirmation of something I already knew.”