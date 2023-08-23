Beyoncé has made her birthday declaration be known to the Beyhive as her class=”underline-link” href=”https://hiphopdx.com/news/beyonce-renaissance-tour-2-billion-gross” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Renaissance World Tour enters “Virgo season.”

On Tuesday (August 22), Queen Bey took to her Instagram Stories to share a short message with fans who are planning on attending the remaining North American dates of her record-breaking trek.

“Virgo Season is upon us,” she wrote. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach this last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the 8.23 – 9.22!”

She continued: “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there! Your B at RWT (Renaissance World Tour).”

From an astrological perspective, Virgo season begins on August 23 and concludes on September 22. The “Virgo’s Groove” singer’s birthday happens to fall on September 4, the same day she’ll be performing in Inglewood, California.

Bey, who will turn 42, is also set to make stops in cities such as Vancouver, Seattle, Houston and New Orleans before concluding her 56-date tour in Kansas City on October 1.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is now the highest-grossing trek of all time by a Black musician, breaking the record previously held by her 2016 Formation World Tour.

The former Destiny’s Child member also broke the all-time records for the highest-grossing concerts by a female as well as a Black act for her July 29 and 30 performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Each night pulled in $16.541 million for a total of $33 million.

Holding secure the title of the highest-grossing Black artist ever, Beyoncé has earned $1.3 billion from the sale of 11.2 million tickets over her career.

In July, a TikTok user by the name of @eyezcosplay uploaded a video capturing him standing feet away from JAY-Z during a Renaissance Tour stop in Toronto and reaching his hand out for a fist bump.

Hov — who is, of course, Beyoncé’s husband — didn’t fulfill the fan’s request by dapping him up. Instead, he gave him something even better: the glass of (no doubt expensive) champagne he was holding in his hand.

“Okay, thank you!” the fan screamed out after flashing a shocked look into the camera.

“I went up to #jayz and asked for a simple Dap and he gave me his drink!!!!!” he wrote in his caption. “I was in disbelief and shaking afterwards!”

As if that wasn’t a night to remember already, the fan uploaded another video from the concert of Beyoncé wishing his mother a happy birthday in the middle of her performance.

The fan had brought a sign saying: “It’s my mom’s b-day!” to the show and held it up high while stood in the front row, which successfully caught Bey’s attention.