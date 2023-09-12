Beyoncé has taken a moment to express her admiration for Kendrick Lamar, who made a cameo at her birthday performance in Inglewood last week.

On Monday (September 11), Bey took to Instagram to share footage of K-Dot’s guest appearance during her third and final night at SoFi Stadium earlier this month.

“Thank you again to the legend Kendrick Lamar for blessing the Renaissance World Tour,” she wrote next to footage of their performance together. “I deeply appreciate you. What an incredible experience. Respect, [bee emoji].”

Check out the social media post of what many fans are saying was the peak of Virgo season:

Though the surprise from Kendrick Lamar was indeed a highlight of the Renaissance trek, it didn’t come without some technical difficulties. During the final part of the show, Queen B welcomed the Compton MC on stage to perform their remix of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” for the first time.

However, his verse didn’t quite go as planned as his microphone wasn’t working for a large part of his performance. A fan subsequently took to Twitter to share a video of the moment, noting that Beyoncé was “serving body” by the way she was dancing while Kendrick’s audio wasn’t reaching the entire audience.

Another memorable moment from the event came at the beginning when Diana Ross made a special appearance on stage to sing happy birthday to Beyoncé, who turned 42 that day, with assistance from the 70,000-plus people in attendance.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is set to come to an end on October 1 in Kansas City, with other shows still to come in Seattle, Arlington, Houston and New Orleans.

The former Destiny’s Child star has been on the road since early May after kicking off the trek in Europe. The tour recently became the highest-grossing tour by a female act ever, raking in over $450million to surpass Madonna’s 2008 Sticky & Sweet Tour.