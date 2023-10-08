Beyoncé has expressed her appreciation for fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion’s assists on her Renaissance World Tour.

On Friday (October 6), Bey took a moment to shout out Meg for gracing the stage during her hometown stops in late September.

“My H-Town sister, thank you for gracing the RENAISSANCE TOUR. Until next time,” the 42-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, alongside several images of the pair performing in full camo gear.

Check out the photo series below:

Megan Thee Stallion’s time with the Queen may have come and gone, but the Hot Girl remained in shambles over their joint performance. In a Tik Tok posted soon after the collaboration, the H-town rap superstar gave a play-by-play of her time with Beyoncé.

“What’s up y’all? It’s your girl Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a, the hot girl coach! And bitch, I will never shut the fuck up, because I performed with Beyoncé!” she said excitedly.

“Y’all don’t know how many times I have cried this weekend. Y’all don’t understand Beyoncé is my idol. Like I really genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole heart. I got on this camo because I would go to fucking war behind Beyoncé.”

The video then cut to her crying backstage and wiping tears from her eyes.

“To get the opportunity to get on stage with the woman that I love, like the woman that is the woman of all the womens – I was up there with Beyoncé,” she continued. “Bitch, y’all got me fucked up.”

At the end of the video, Meg and her best friend were clearly dead tired from the life-changing opportunity.

The Houston Hottie came out on stage during two shows to duet with Beyoncé on their smash hit collaboration, “Savage (Remix).” It marked the first times they’d performed the track live together. At one point during their performance, Bey and Meg couldn’t help but show some love to one another.

“I want y’all to let us hear how proud you are,” Beyoncé said to the crowd. “Does she make you proud? She make me proud! I love you, girl!”

“I love you Beyoncé!” Megan The Stallion screamed back, struggling to contain her excitement as she let out a high-pitched shriek.