Beyoncé has hit yet another career major milestone as America has continued to spend big on her global Renaissance Tour.

According to Chart Data, Bey has officially become the highest-grossing female act to hit the road, raking in more than $450 million — surpassing Madonna‘s iconic Sticky & Sweet Tour which garnered a whopping $411 million.

Although, it may be important to mention that Madonna’s tour took place in 2008-09. Meanwhile, Queen B has only been making her rounds for about three months, kicking off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Considering the tour has a couple of months left before it wraps in October, this number could very well rise.

.@Beyonce‘s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ becomes the highest grossing tour by a female artist in history with over $461 million, surpassing @Madonna‘s ‘Sticky & Sweet Tour’. pic.twitter.com/hQZsNjDyxO — chart data (@chartdata) August 31, 2023

In the meantime, the 41-year-old superstar is busy conjuring up her next money move.

On Thursday (August 31) Above The Line reported Bey and her Parkwood Entertainment company are actively shopping a visual album to studios and streamers – there just haven’t been any takers yet.

related news Azealia Banks Drags ‘Nasty’ Beyoncé & Lays Into ‘Cabaret’ Renaissance Tour August 27, 2023

According to the outlet, the film is directed by British filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen, and sources say that it’s “artsy” and in line with Beyoncé’s other visual albums, 2016’s Lemonade and 2020’s Black Is King. The source noted it’s “weirder” as well, adding that it “hasn’t been Disney-fied.”

“It’s a visual album movie, but it’s like an art film, and I’ve also heard it’s better than Black Is King,” the source reportedly said.

Despite the album dropping a year ago — in August 2022 — no video content has come of it – and many fans have speculated whether a visual offering existed, but Bey’s team was having difficulty getting it off the ground.

The source confirmed just that to the outlet, revealing that Renaissance was viewed by select studios and streamers between four and six months ago, but they passed at the time.

“I’m guessing the price and lack of replay value for the casual viewer,” they said. “Or maybe Beyoncé didn’t like how it turned out? I don’t know…”