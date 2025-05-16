By Pesha Magid, Manya Saini, Andrew Mills

RIYADH/DOHA (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump was wrapping up his Gulf tour on Friday having secured what the White House says is over $2 trillion for the U.S. economy in combined deals.

How that number was calculated is unclear. Based on a Reuters tally of all the specific deals announced, the total value is over $700 billion. But deal inflation is not unusual on any major visit, let alone one by a U.S. president who has long prided himself as an expert dealmaker.

The trip included big orders of Boeing planes, deals to buy U.S. defence equipment, data and technology agreements and other contracts.

But financial experts and diplomats say the headline figures have been padded out in both sides’ desire to showcase the extent of their cooperation.

Of the corporate agreements worth up to $549 billion during the Trump’s Gulf tour, many were non-binding memorandums of understanding, according to a Reuters analysis.

The defence sales agreed with Saudi Arabia and Qatar took the overall tally close to $730 billion, by Reuters’ calculations.

Reuters could not independently verify whether additional agreements were signed without public disclosure.

“The amounts are inflated, possible spending is counted as actual – and most of the solid deals … would have happened irrespective of who was in the White House,” said Justin Alexander, Director of Khalij Economics.

During his first term, Trump said Saudi Arabia had agreed to $450 billion in deals with the U.S., but actual trade and investment flows amounted to less than $300 billion between 2017 to 2020, according to data compiled by the Arab Gulf States Institute.

“DEALMAKER IN CHIEF”

In response to a question about the figures, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Reuters: “President Trump is the Dealmaker in Chief, and these trillions of dollars in economic agreements are great news for American companies and workers. The President is quickly delivering on his promises to Make America Strong and Wealthy Again.”

A Qatari official reached by Reuters did not provide comprehensive details about Doha’s commitment to Washington, and Saudi and UAE officials did not immediately respond to requests for details.

Memorandums of understanding are less formal than contracts and do not always turn into cash transactions.

Saudi Aramco, for example, announced it had signed 34 deals with U.S. companies worth up to $90 billion on AI infrastructure and other areas. But most of the tie-ups were non-binding MoUs without a value attached.