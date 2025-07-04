



The mother of a LaSalle toddler who was found in Ontario after a three-day search spanning two provinces is facing a new charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The 34-year-old woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, appeared in the Valleyfield courthouse Thursday morning.

She was already facing a charge of child abandonment.

The mother wore a white blouse, with her long dark hair tucked into a braid. She cried visibly during the proceedings and a box of tissues was handed to her at one point as she wiped away tears.

The child was found alive and well on the edge of a highway near Casselman, Ont., nearly 150 km from Montreal, on June 18, three days after her mother reported her missing at a fireworks store in Coteau-du-Lac.

Details that could identify the mother or the child cannot be made public due to the publication ban.

This article will be updated.





