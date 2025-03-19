BGL Corporate Solutions has been recognised as one of Australia’s Best Workplaces for women for the fourth year in a row.

The Australia-based company offers company compliance, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), investment management, identity verification and AI-powered paper-to-data software solutions.

BGL People and Culture head Nadine Freitag said: “Being recognised as one of Australia’s best workplaces for women is an incredible honour.

“We’re super proud to have been featured on this list for the 4th year in a row. BGL is an organisation that genuinely supports and values women at every stage of their careers.”

The 2025 list of the Best Workplaces for Women was revealed earlier in March 2025, honouring organisations that continually foster positive environments for women, while meeting industry standards for gender balance and representation.

To be eligible, companies must hold Great Place to Work certification, employ a minimum of 50 women, and demonstrate significant survey results showcasing respect, trust, and inclusivity.

BGL CEO Daniel Tramontana said: “This recognition is a testament to the culture we’ve built at BGL, which focuses on supporting, valuing and empowering all members of our team at every level of the organisation.

“At BGL, we believe in providing equal opportunities based on values, skill and experience. By focusing on merit, we’ve built an inclusive, diverse workplace driven by collaboration and innovation.”

BGL said it led in workplace equality by supporting leadership development, offering mentorship, and providing flexible working options. The company added that it remains dedicated to promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace.

“BGL earns Great Place to Work for women recognition” was originally created and published by International Accounting Bulletin, a GlobalData owned brand.