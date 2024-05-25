Simon Cowell was left stunned when some old faces returned to Britain’s Got Talent (Picture: ITV)

The final weekend of Britain’s Got Talent 2024 auditions brought viewers a major surprise as some familiar faces returned.

Not only that, but they actually made Simon Cowell… disappear.

During the closing moments of a magic trick on Saturday night’s show, Simon, plus fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli were left stunned when four ex contestants made a comeback.

The last act, Magicians Assemble, was made up of former BGT favourites Ben Hart, Colin Cloud, and Elizabeth The Haunting, who appeared in past editions of the series.

In true whacky BGT style, the trio claimed they had arrived from the future.

Finishing each other’s sentences, the trio told the judges and audience in Manchester that they ‘found a journal’ where they could enter ‘someone’s memory’ during the episode.

Magicians Assemble consisted of three ex contestants (Picture: Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock)



They were joined by teenage magician Aidan McCann from the 2020 series (Picture: Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock)

They then performed tricks such as turning liquid into sand, before the substance began streaming onto the stage – and teenage magician and 2020 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Aidan McCann was pulled through to join the other illusionists.

Aidan shaved Ben’s hair off before the audience, and the number which was revealed was the same as the one the judges had made during dice earlier.

Inviting Simon on stage was Colin, who reassured him he was ‘completely safe’ as he put a blindfold on him.

Ben then threw a sandglass and Simon was gone with bits of confetti paper streams left in his place.

Amanda and Bruno were bewildered and asked, ‘Where is Simon?’ before his voice was heard posing a similar question, and Sunday’s episode was teased.

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, auditions drew to a close for the penultimate episode ahead of the live semi-finals.



The trick concluded with the trio making Simon vanish! (Picture: Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock)

Viewers witnessed property manager Kimberley Cross, 61, failing to wow all the judges with her performance of Pink’s Get The Party Started while wearing a gold cape and a glittery tiara, which had sparks shooting out.

Bruno disagreed, saying: ‘It was so bad that I loved it, it’s yes from me.’

Robert Statham, 59, from Derby, did a rap based on his profession as a librarian – which included him saying ‘Everybody in the house, shush’ and doing a book drop, instead of a mic drop moment.

‘I quite enjoyed it but I don’t know if I want to hear it again,’ Alesha said.

As host Dec mimed pleading, Robert got her vote and he made it through to the next stage.

Also going through to the next round was Kevin Finn, 30, a comedian originally from Canada and living in Warrington, who made jokes about Tesco and mimicked UK accents, and charity fundraiser Ace Clurk, 29, who was stopped halfway through his singing by Simon.

After Ace was asked to swap his original song for Lovely by Billie Eilish, the crowd was emotional with Amanda saying his ‘vocal range was insane’.



The Haunting became known for spooking Amanda Holden in 2019 (Picture: Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock)



Bem Hart wowed with his tricks that same year (Picture: Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock)

Shadow artist and illusionist Matteo Fraziano, 22, from Rome, Italy, created the silhouettes of Elvis Presley, Eminem, and ET The Extra-Terrestrial with his hands, and recorder playing drag queen Chantaaaal, 33, who sang Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On, also made it.

The drag queen used their costume to reference Celine’s iconic song, which was on the soundtrack of Titanic, by turning themselves into the destroyed ship and iceberg.

Ukrainian married couple and roller-skaters Vlada Kamyshnikova and Yevhenii Yemelianenko, known as Stardust, had previously been Golden Buzzer winners on Lithuania Got Talent and finalists on Ukraine’s Got Talent.

On a trampoline, Yemelianenko flung Kamyshnikova around before launching into the air by hanging on to a pulley, while his partner had to hold on while being flung around as sharks came out.

‘This show is always about raising the levels every single year and I’m going to say it, you did and it was insane,’ Amanda said.

They earned a golden buzzer, which means the duo went through to the semi-finals, from Simon, who said it was ‘fantastic’ and told them ‘thank you so much.’

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Sunday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

