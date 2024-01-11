Bhad Bhabie is gearing up for a major 2024 that will include the arrival of her first child as well as her debut film role.

A trailer for the forthcoming comedy Drugstore June was released on Wednesday (January 10), and shows a preview of the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper as she plays a smoke shop employee whose overall demeanor doesn’t seem too far from real life.

The 20-year-old is billed as her real name, Danielle Bregoli, in the credits. She joins a star-studded cast that includes Bill Burr, Beverly D’Angelo, Esther Povitsky, Miranda Cosgrove, Haley Joel Osment and more.

The logline for the movie reads: “After the pharmacy in her small town is robbed, June (Povitsky), who still lives at home with her parents (D’Angelo and Remar) takes matters into her own hands to solve the crime, while at the same time trying to get over her ex-boyfriend (Osment) and become more of an adult.”

The film’s director Nicholaus Goossen was likely Bregoli’s connection to the project, as he’s directed a few of her previous music videos including the aforementioned “Gucci Flip Flops” and “Trust Me” with Ty Dolla $ign.

Check out the trailer below:

Bhad Bhabie confirmed her pregnancy in early December with a photo of a very prominent baby bump. The father is her longtime boyfriend, LeVaughn, and the pair announced they’re expecting a baby girl with a pregnancy reveal photo shoot a few weeks later.

As far as finances go, their bhabie will be more than set as the polarizing artist recently shared the receipts for the millions she’s earned since joining the Only Fans platform in April 2021.

Bhad Bhabie’s infamous appearance on Dr. Phil as a teenager in 2016 opened the door for a lucrative career as a rapper, an influencer, and as of her 18th birthday in 2021, an OnlyFans creator too.

Upon launching her page, she reportedly raked in over $1million in subscriptions in the first six hours. While she has no plans of stopping any time soon, Bhad Bhabie did admit in an interview late last year that she feels the men who paid to subscribe the second she became of legal age should be prosecuted.

Joining Barstool Sports’ Sundae Conversation in December 2022, host Caleb Pressley asked whether those who immediately subscribed should “be in jail,” to which she responded with a simple, “Yes.”

Her answer sparked a heated debate about her explicit photos as she financially capitalized on the opportunity raking in what she said was $53million in her first year.