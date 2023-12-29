Bhad Bhabie is set to make a pretty penny with the sale of her bachelorette pad as she prepares for motherhood.

According to a report from the NY Post on Tuesday (December 26), the 20-year-old listed her Boca Raton, Florida home on the market at $7.9million – a cool $1.8million more than she purchased it for just over a year ago.

In 2022, Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) bought the property from NFL star Jason Pierre-Paul for $6.1million cash. With seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the 9,000 square foot crib includes a two-story guesthouse, a resort-style pool and spa, a six-bay garage, a dry sauna, an office space, a billiards room and more.

The sale arrives just after Bhad Bhabie announced she’s expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend LeVaughn. The rapper/internet personality revealed the baby’s gender with a photo earlier this month featuring her sitting atop a motorcycle with her baby bump in full view as pink smoke flows out from behind the bike.

Along with the money she’s expected to make from the sale of her new home, Bregoli is swimming in money thanks to the OnlyFans account she created just over two years ago on her 18th birthday.

The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper took to her social media in mid-November to flaunt what appeared to be a tally of her income from the popular platform, which is largely used by adult content creators.

According to the post, Bhad Bhabie made more than $18million in April 2021, which was her first month on the service. While cash flow certainly slowed down by that winter, she has still been raking in a hefty sum ever since.

Upon launching her page, she reportedly pulled in over $1million in subscriptions in the first six hours alone. While she has no plans of stopping any time soon, the influencer did admit that she feels the men who paid to subscribe the second she became of legal age should be prosecuted.