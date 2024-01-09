Bhindi Fry is a spicy, tasty and super crispy dish made with tender okra or ladies’ finger, gram flour, spices and seasonings. Thus, most aptly also known as Kurkuri Bhindi. This Bhindi Fry recipe or Fried Okra makes for one of the best side dishes for your everyday Indian meals. These are an absolute fun to eat with a dipping sauce as well. So, great as a party appetizer too. Bonus; I share both the fried and baked versions.

About Kurkuri Bhindi Fry

‘Kurkuri’ in Hindi means ‘crispy or crunchy’ and ‘bhindi’ is the humble vegetable ‘okra’ a.k.a okro, ladies’ finger or gumbo. This veggie maybe quite a controversial one since in its raw form, it is slimy and takes a good amount of patience to prep; but I will still hoot for it as it is used for many wonderful preparations like this Fried Okra.

This Bhindi Fry recipe is a North Indian special one that I picked up from my mother’s recipe book. She would religiously make Kurkuri Bhindi with chapatis on many occasions at home. Her recipe of Kurkuri Bhindi Fry has all the ground spice powders that I have used in my version, except the chaat masala powder.

This is possibly the only change that I have made in her recipe, the rest is same. I have added the chaat masala as it just perks up the Fried Okra by making it tangy or what is commonly known as ‘chatpata’ in India. Bhindi Fry recipe still remains an easy snack or accompaniment in-spite of this.

Kurkuri Bhindi or Bhindi Fry recipe is made with fresh and tender okra pods that are coated in a well-seasoned and spiced mixture made of gram flour or besan. The ladies’ finger is marinated in the mixture and then shallow or deep-fried till crisp and golden.

The gram flour is what is responsible for the crispy texture of the Okra Fry. The spices impart a bold and complex flavor. I usually don’t deep fry, but shallow fry with less oil. While frying the bhindi, I add oil as needed. This way the oil gets used up and there is no excess remaining.

Sometimes, I also use the oven or air-fryer to make the Bhindi Fry. Baking the Kurkuri Bhindi does taste good. But not that crispy as the fried ones. However, the air-fried Bhindi Fry is crispier, tasty as well as more nutritious. Just a few ways to make a healthier dish.

Fried Okra pairs supremely well with dal-rice, sambar-rice, curd rice or even plain chapati or parathas. If you don’t want to make Bhindi Fry a part of an elaborate meal, have it with bread. Its all good!

Step-by-Step Guide

How to make Kurkuri Bhindi

Preparation

1. Rinse 500 grams bhindi (okra or ladies’ finger) well in water. Then, wipe them dry with a kitchen napkin. Or you can spread them on a large plate and let them dry naturally.

The bhindi should be completely dry before you start marinating it with spices. There should not be any moisture or water droplets on them. Otherwise they will not become as crispy as you want.

2. Remove the crown and base tip of the bhindi. Slice the bhindi vertically into 4 pieces. If you have small sized bhindi, then slice into 2 pieces. Take the sliced bhindi on a large thali/plate or bowl.

3. Now, sprinkle the following spices and seasonings one by one on the sliced bhindi –

½ teaspoon turmeric powder (ground turmeric)

1 teaspoon red chili powder or paprika or cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon coriander powder (ground coriander)

1 teaspoon cumin powder (ground cumin)

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 teaspoon dry mango powder (amchur powder)

1 teaspoon chaat masala powder, optional

salt as required

4. Add ½ cup gram flour (besan) on the bhindi. Instead of gram flour you can add chickpea flour too.

Though I have only used gram flour, feel free to add a few tablespoons of rice flour for added crispiness.

5. Gently mix the gram flour, spice powders and salt with the bhindi. Remember that the gram flour and ground spices must evenly coat all the okra slices.

6. Marinate the bhindi in this mixture for 20 to 30 minutes. You can also keep it for an hour. This is how they look after marination.

Bake Kurkuri Bhindi

To begin, preheat the oven to 180 degrees C/356 degrees F for 15 minutes.

Evenly coat a baking tray with oil, either by spreading or brushing it. Arrange the marinated okra slices on the greased baking tray, ensuring there is some space between each slice.

For an added touch, brush some oil on top of the bhindi. Alternatively, you can include 1 tablespoon of oil in the marination mixture and thoroughly mix it with the bhindi.

Place the tray with the okra slices into the preheated oven. Bake at 180 degrees C/356 degrees F for 18 to 20 minutes or until the okra becomes crispy and golden.

Due to variations in oven temperatures, monitor the baking process, as it might require slightly less or more time.

Fry Bhindi

8. To prepare Kurkuri Bhindi through frying, heat 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil in a kadai (wok) or pan. Fry the bhindi in batches, adjusting the quantity based on the size of the kadai. Typically, you can manage frying in 3 to 4 batches.

For each batch, incorporate 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil. Once the oil reaches a medium-hot temperature, introduce the first batch of marinated bhindi.

It’s worth noting that you have the option to add more oil if you prefer shallow frying or deep frying the marinated sliced okra. Adjust the amount of oil based on your desired frying method.

9. Maintain a medium heat level while frying. Once one side of the bhindi becomes crisp, carefully turn over each piece using a slotted spoon or tongs.

Continue frying until the other side achieves the desired crispiness.

10. To achieve a crisp and uniformly fried texture, turn over the bhindi a couple of times during the frying process. This ensures that both sides are evenly cooked and attain the desired level of crispiness.

Use a slotted spoon or tongs to flip the bhindi for consistent results.

11. Continue turning the bhindi regularly to ensure even frying. If you notice that the oil has become excessively hot, you can lower the heat to maintain a consistent frying temperature.

This practice helps achieve uniform crispiness and prevents the bhindi from getting overly browned or burnt.

12. Fry all the bhindi on medium heat until they turn golden brown and achieve a crisp texture.

13. Using a slotted spoon, carefully remove the Kurkuri Bhindi from the pan, allowing any excess oil to drain through the spoon’s slots.

14. Place the fried bhindi on kitchen paper towels arranged on a plate to allow the excess oil to be absorbed.

Proceed to fry the remaining batches of marinated bhindi by adding 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil in the pan. Ensure that the oil is sufficiently hot before introducing the next batch of okra.

Serving Suggestions

Serve the Bhindi Fry directly as is or, if desired, enhance the presentation by garnishing with coriander leaves, julienned ginger, or sliced green chilis.

For added flavor, consider drizzling some lemon juice on top of the Fried Okra. You can also elevate the taste by sprinkling some black salt or chaat masala on the crispy bhindi.

Enjoy the Kurkuri Bhindi either as a standalone snack or paired with roti and a bowl of homemade curd for a delightful and satisfying meal.

Expert Tips

You have to use fresh, tender and bright green ladies’ finger or okra for this Bhindi Fry recipe. Avoid using the matured ones that are fibrous and stringy. Completely dry the bhindi before beginning the recipe. The hallmark of this Bhindi Fry recipe is its crispiness. Okra with any amount of moisture/water will not be crisp. Use hot oil for frying the okra. Not doing so will make the bhindi absorb more oil. Thus, becoming soggy. You can modify the quantities of the spice powders according to what you prefer. Since I have used a very strong homemade garam masala, I have added 1 teaspoon of it. This can be adjusted according to the freshness of the spice powder. Shallow frying the okra is a good practice. I don’t suggest deep frying as doing so results in leftovers of besan, spices and okra seeds in the oil. It’s quite a clutter that you wouldn’t want to deal with and eventually have to throw. You really don’t want a messy oil to strain or discard later. So, use the quantity of oil to fry the okra wisely in order to completely use it. Bake Kurkuri Bhindi: Spread marinated okra on a greased tray. Brush some oil on top of okra pieces or else add 1 tablespoon oil in the batter and mix well with the okra. This goes in a preheated oven of 180 degrees C/356 degrees F, and bakes for 18 or 20 minutes or until crispy and golden brown. The Bhindi Fry recipe can be scaled to make a small or large batch. It is best eaten hot. So, try not to have any leftovers and make the quantity according to your requirements.

FAQs

How do I know that okra is cooked? Keep a check while frying. If the bhindi is soft and crispy too, it means it is cooked. Why was my bhindi not kurkuri? You must’ve used oil for frying that may not be properly hot. Also, there might be some moisture left on the bhindi pods due to which they were not crisp. Can I bake or air fry the bhindi? Yes, you can. What type of okra should I use in this bhindi fry recipe? The okra that you use for this recipe has to be fresh, tender and bright green. Not matured, stringy and fibrous.

This Bhindi Fry recipe from the blog archives was first published in September 2010. It has been updated and republished on January 2024.