It seems like only yesterday that Democrats were openly mocking Americans for worrying that the Joe Biden administration was coming for their gas stoves.

“Nobody is taking away your gas stove,” Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scoffed.

Since then, it’s been proven that the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) has said that a potential ban “is on the table amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances.”

Like any conspiracy theory Democrats deny, it eventually came true.

And likewise, anything liberals can get their grubby little paws on, they will.

Enter a nationwide lightbulb ban set to begin Tuesday. The ban, which General Electric warned consumers about last year as being “inconvenient,” will prohibit manufacturers from making, and retailers from selling, incandescent and similar halogen light bulbs.

Your federal government, in all its infinite wisdom, has decided to ban incandescent light bulbs…effective this week. The penalty is $542 per “illicit” bulb. Republicans, especially @RepFredUpton, are partially to blame for this. Remember that.https://t.co/U1H6SpVvzY — Andy Roth (@andyroth) August 1, 2023

Lightbulb Ban Blasted

Several lawmakers lashed out at the Biden administration’s pending nationwide ban on lightbulbs, with Representative Bob Good (R-VA) leading the way by conveying a succinct yet important point.

“It’s impossible for Democrats to leave us alone,” he tweeted. “States must fight back.”

It’s impossible for Democrats to leave us alone.

⁰States must fight back.https://t.co/OKXgUb6XVv — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) July 28, 2023

Good’s colleague, Representative Andy Barr (R-KY), chimed in to blast the Biden administration for implementing what he describes as another “liberal fantasy.”

“President Biden continues to push liberal fantasies through his weaponized federal agencies,” Barr said. “The Department of Energy should be focused on American energy independence, not on what lightbulbs you can or can’t purchase for your home or business.”

President Biden continues to push liberal fantasies through his weaponized federal agencies. The Department of Energy should be focused on American energy independence, not on what lightbulbs you can or can’t purchase for your home or business. https://t.co/fazKWgb59z — Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) July 31, 2023

“Without government, who would tell you what kind of lightbulb you had to buy?” quipped libertarian activist Spike Cohen.

Without government, who would tell you what kind of lightbulb you had to buy? https://t.co/bAbVjTBNOJ — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) July 30, 2023

Ban Will Mostly Affect Lower Income Families

Similar to the electric vehicle push – and by push, we mean Democrats are trying to force you into buying certain products – LED lightbulbs will save energy and money in the long run, but are more expensive as an upfront cost.

Rather than letting the market dictate which products are best based on all factors including cost, they will decide what’s good for you and your family.

And, like electric vehicles, that cost is something more easily absorbed by rich liberals. Lower-income families? Not so much.

Less than 50% of U.S. households use LED lightbulbs exclusively, meaning a significant amount of purchases are going to have to be made in the near future.

Of those households, higher-income families tend to lean more towards the LEDs according to Fox News, which analyzed data from the Residential Energy Consumption Survey.

Lower-income homes will be forced into purchasing more LED lightbulbs because they’re not using them at the same rate, and the cost will represent a higher percentage of their income.

“Meaning the energy regulations will particularly impact lower-income Americans,” Fox revealed.

The incandescent light bulb ban is one of many things Biden has done to ‘help’ lower-income families, and it has entirely the opposite effect.https://t.co/4rToh00PL0 — CNSNews (@cnsnews) August 1, 2023

To Congressman Good’s point, the nationwide lightbulb ban is just one example of Democrats and their bureaucratic tentacles reaching into your homes and directing you on what you can and cannot use.

The aforementioned gas stoves are another example, along with a recent crackdown on water heaters, regulations on washing machines, as well as refrigerators and air conditioners.

There isn’t an item in your house that Democrats wouldn’t absolutely love to regulate and control. And when they force you to buy certain products, it helps enhance their stock portfolio, knowing exactly where you’re being steered to make purchases.