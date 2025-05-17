[ad_1]\r\n<br><div><div class="featured featured-video video-ct" data-v-5f342d4c=""> <div class="contain" data-v-5f342d4c=""> <!--> <div class="info" data-v-5f342d4c=""><div class="caption" data-v-5f342d4c=""><h4 class="title" data-v-5f342d4c="">Biden-Hur audio fuels scrutiny of White House narrative<\/h4> <p data-v-5f342d4c="">RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan joins \u2018Fox & Friends Weekend\u2019 to discuss the newly released Biden-Hur audio and comments from former administration officials who claim they were unaware of President Biden\u2019s mental decline.<\/p><\/div><\/div><\/div><\/div> <p class="speakable">Former President k lashed out against special counsel Robert Hur over a report in which he described the longtime lawmaker as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."<\/p><p class="speakable">The part of Hur\u2019s report that most angered Biden was the suggestion that the then-president could not remember when his son, Beau, died. However, new audio obtained by Axios sheds light on Biden\u2019s lapses in memory.<\/p><p>In February 2024, Biden and several high-profile Democrats \u2014 as well as media personalities \u2014 attacked Hur. During a press conference on Hur\u2019s report, Biden said, "There\u2019s some attention paid to some language in the report about my recollection of events. There\u2019s even a reference that I don\u2019t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?"<\/p><div class="image-ct inline"><div class="m"> <\/div> <div class="info"><div class="caption"><p><span>Audio from then-President Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur reveals that he, and not the special counsel, brought up Beau Biden's death.<\/span> <span>(Getty Images)<\/span><\/p><\/div><\/div><\/div><p><strong>CONSERVATIVES REACT TO LEAKED BIDEN AUDIO ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'THIS IS PAINFUL'<\/strong><\/p><p>Then-Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Hur in February 2024, saying his report was "gratuitous, inaccurate and inappropriate." She also suggested that it was "clearly politically motivated." Harris recalled Biden\u2019s alleged sharpness at the time, noting that Hur\u2019s interview took place on Oct. 8, 2023 \u2014 just one day after Hamas\u2019 attack on Israel. Harris said she was "in almost every meeting" with Biden and that he was "in front of and on top of it all."<\/p><p>Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., grilled Hur when he testified on Capitol Hill in March 2024. Both lawmakers attempted to get Hur to say that his report "exonerated" Biden \u2014 which he did not do. Then\u2013Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., also criticized the special counsel, suggesting that Hur knew his description of Biden would "ignite a political firestorm," something Hur denied.<\/p><div class="image-ct inline"><div class="m"> <\/div> <div class="info"><div class="caption"><p><span>Former special counsel Robert K. Hur testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. Hur investigated U.S. President Joe Biden\u2019s mishandling of classified documents and published a final report with contentious conclusions about Biden\u2019s memory.<\/span> <span>(Win McNamee\/Getty Images)<\/span><\/p><\/div><\/div><\/div><p><strong>JONATHAN TURLEY: BIDEN NOT THE ONLY LOSER REVEALED BY SHOCKING HUR AUDIO<\/strong><\/p><p>Former Obama advisor David Axelrod also criticized the report, calling it a "shiv the special counsel stuck into the Biden reelection campaign," according to CNN.<\/p><p>On Friday, Axios published a bombshell report that included audio recordings from Biden\u2019s interview with Hur, something the previous administration refused to release. The audio includes long pauses in which Biden struggled to recall the dates of several major events, including when President Donald Trump was elected to office for his first term, his son\u2019s death or his exit from office as vice president.<\/p><div class="image-ct inline"><div class="m"> <\/div> <\/div><p><strong><u>CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP<\/u><\/strong><\/p><p>Since his report was released, Hur has seen two key moments of vindication aside from Friday\u2019s report. The first came when the transcript of his interview was released in March 2024. At the time, the White House refused to release the audio, citing fears of AI deepfakes. Hur appeared to receive further vindication when Biden had his disastrous debate against then-candidate Trump in June 2024. Less than a month after the debate, Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Harris. \u00a0<\/p> --> <div class="article-meta"><div class="author-bio"><p>Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.<\/p><\/div><\/div><\/div>\r\n<br>[ad_2]\r\n<br><a href="https:\/\/www.foxnews.com\/politics\/biden-interview-audio-reveals-who-brought-up-beaus-death-wasnt-hur">Source link <\/a>