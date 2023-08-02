Joe Biden looks like he’s having a great vacation.

Biden dined at a seafood restaurant on Tuesday evening before watching “Oppenheimer.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Trump was hit with another indictment and accused of trying to overturn the 2020 vote.

While former President Donald Trump stares down the barrel of yet another indictment, President Joe Biden is chilling out and in full vacation mode in Delaware.

On Tuesday evening, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden dined out at the seafood restaurant Matt’s Fish Camp while news of Trump’s third indictment broke, per Reuters. The Bidens then headed to a nearby movie theatre to catch Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” according to Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason.

The Bidens are currently vacationing at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. The President was spotted reading at the beach on Sunday, per The Messenger. And on Monday, the Bidens were seen enjoying a bike ride, per the Associated Press.

Biden’s leisurely vacation is worlds apart from the turmoil his predecessor is currently facing. Trump was hit with his third indictment on Tuesday, in relation to the Capitol riot that took place on January 6, 2021. Trump now faces four federal charges and accusations that he and six other co-conspirators tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Speaking to Reuters on Tuesday, Biden’s re-election campaign declined to comment about Trump’s legal woes.

“We would refer you to the Justice Department, which conducts its criminal investigations independently,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams told Reuters.

Trump has been arraigned twice before, and faces a brimming docket of ongoing cases. In April, he was arrested and charged in connection with hush money payments made to the adult film actress, Stormy Daniels. And in June, he was arraigned in Florida, and accused of mishandling top-secret information and bringing classified documents to Mar-a-Lago.

In the meantime, Trump’s latest indictment has prompted an outpouring of support from his acolytes.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter to say that she will “still vote for Trump even if he’s in jail.” Fox News host Jesse Watters also went on air and called the indictment an example of “political war crimes” against Trump.

And Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., claimed that the indictment was an attempt to derail his father’s re-election campaign.

“Apparently it happened now, because Trump’s polling is so strong the swamp & the deep state will do anything to prevent him from winning and taking their power!” Trump Jr. tweeted.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.