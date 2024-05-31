Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email

President Joe Biden has urged Israel and Hamas to adopt an Israeli-backed plan for what he described as a “full and complete ceasefire” that could bring an end to the nearly eight-month-old war that has roiled the Middle East and sapped his support among Arab-Americans and younger voters.

Speaking from the White House on Friday, Biden said the “comprehensive” proposal has been offered by Israel to Hamas negotiators after months of painstaking and “intensive diplomacy” efforts, carried out by US negotiators in conjunction with Israeli, Qatari, Egyptian and other Middle Eastern representatives.

This latest attempt at a negotiated solution to the conflict comes amid Israel’s continued assault on the Gaza border city of Rafah, an operation which Israeli officials have continued despite widespread international opposition, and pressure from the Biden administration to limit its scope. Biden and his aides have also been the subject of criticism on account of Israel’s bombing of a Rafah tent camp with US-made bombs earlier this week.

Biden called the new plan “a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages” and said the plan has officially been transmitted to Hamas by way of Qatari government. Qatar has allowed members of the Hamas political organization to base themselves in the country.

The president said the proposal would involve three distinct phases: First, a six-week “full and complete ceasefire” including “withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, the release of a number of hostages including women, the elderly, [and] the wounded” and the release of “hundreds of Palestinian prisoners” by Israel.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial and on the Middle East, from the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ( AP )

“Palestinian civilians would return to their homes and neighborhoods in all areas of Gaza, including in the north,” Mr Biden said.

The first phase would also see a “surge” of humanitarian assistance to the tune of 600 aid trucks passing into Gaza per day during the ceasefire period, and thousands of temporary shelters delivered by the international community to support housing needs for Gaza residents whose homes have been destroyed during the conflict.

“All that and more would begin immediately,” Mr Biden added.

Catastrophic levels of hunger are being experienced across Gaza and the head of the United Nations World Food Program said northern Gaza had entered “full-blown famine” earlier this month due to the lack of aid entering the region.

The second phase would commence after further negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Biden stressed that the ceasefire would continue past the six-week first phase, if negotiations continue apace.

While the details remain subject to further talks, the second phase would include the withdrawal of all Israeli forces from Gaza, a permanent ceasefire, and “cessation of hostilities” in exchange for Hamas giving up all remaining hostages including any male soldiers.

The third phase would consist of a “major reconstruction plan” for Gaza along with the return of any remains of hostages who have died since being taken captive during the October 7 attacks.

Israel Palestinians ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Biden said the plan would not harm Israeli security because Israel has made Hamas “incapable of carrying out another October 7” in the last eight months.

The president also warned those in Israel, including members of the Netanyahu-led government, who would prefer for the war to continue “indefinitely”.

“They’ve made it clear they want to occupy Gaza. They want to keep fighting for years, and the hostages are not a priority to them,” Biden said. He added that he has urged Israeli leaders to stand behind the offer they have made to Hamas despite whatever pressure comes their way to renege.

Biden invoked his unique status as the only president to visit Israel in wartime and the only US leader to ever order American forces to directly defend Israel during the recent attack by Iran. He underlined that Israel “can’t lose this moment” by not pursuing peace.

“Indefinite war in pursuit of an unidentified notion of total victory will only bog down Israel in Gaza … and furthering Israel’s isolation in the world. That will not bring hostages home. That will not bring an enduring defeat of Hamas, that will not bring Israel lasting security,” he said.