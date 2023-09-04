President Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of union workers before a Labor Day parade in Philadelphia.

During his speech, he took several shots at his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

Biden said Trump sees “the world from Park Avenue” while he sees it from “Scranton, Pennsylvania.”

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



In a speech made before the start of Philadelphia’s Labor Day parade, President Joe Biden blasted his predecessor — and likely 2024 rival for the White House — over his handling of the US job market while in office.

“He left office with fewer jobs in America than when he got elected to office,” Biden said about former President Donald Trump, who he noted was the only president to accomplish such a feat other than former President Herbert Hoover.

Biden continued taking shots at the 45th president, deriding Trump for looking “at the world from Park Avenue” and not taking enough steps to repair some of the US’ declining infrastructure while he instead sees the world from “Scranton, Pennsylvania” or “Claymont, Delaware.”

While the US used to have the “best infrastructure in the world,” Biden said, its global ranking took a hit under the Trump presidency. Leaping off that, Biden touted that he was able to get a $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed through Congress while “the great real estate builder, the last guy here, he didn’t build a damn thing.”







In his 2020 campaign for president, Biden, who’s the leading Democratic candidate to become the party’s nominee in next year’s election, narrowly bested Trump in Pennsylvania by less than two percentage points. The state is expected to remain politically competitive in 2024. Trump also campaigned there as recently as July.

Despite being 80 years old, the vast majority of the Democratic Party has collectively rallied around Biden’s campaign for re-election, leading him with very few challengers on the road to officially obtaining the party’s 2024 nomination.

As of early September, Trump is Biden’s most likely Republican opponent in November 2024. The former president is the leading candidate by a wide margin to win the Republication nomination, according to national polls.

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.