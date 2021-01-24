What are the top priorities for Biden’s first 100 days?
Joe Biden will end the Trump administration’s “draconian” immigration policies, the president has told his Mexican counterpart, after a flurry of policies and executive orders in the first days of his administration.
A White House readout of the call between the two leaders said a priority would be “reversing the previous administration’s draconian immigration policies”.
In a separate call, Boris Johnson made clear to Mr Biden on Saturday that he was eager to forge a new trade deal with the US.
The two leaders also touched on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Biden administration announcing this week that the US would rejoin the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organisation.
US to reform Trump’s ‘draconian’ immigration regime
Joe Biden told his Mexican counterpart that he would end the previous administration’s “draconian” immigration policies, capping off a week that saw the president advance a flurry of policies and executive orders reforming the immigration system.
The two spoke by phone on Friday to discuss the situation at the border, the coronavirus pandemic, and reducing “irregular migration”.
Tom Batchelor24 January 2021 09:23
Biden administration to unveil more climate policies
Joe Biden’s administration will next week release more policies it believes are needed to tackle climate change and is urging China to toughen one of its targets on greenhouse gas emissions, his top climate advisers said on Saturday.
Gina McCarthy, the White House’s national climate adviser, did not say what policies would be released.
A memo seen by Reuters on Thursday showed Biden will unveil a second round of executive orders as soon as 27 January that include an omnibus order to combat climate change domestically and elevate the issue as a national security priority.
“We’ve already sent signals on the things that we don’t like that we’re going to roll back, but this week you’re going to see us move forward with what’s the vision of the future,” Ms McCarthy told a virtual meeting of the US Conference of Mayors.
Tom Batchelor24 January 2021 09:11
Tom Batchelor24 January 2021 09:03