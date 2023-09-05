As Trump obsesses about his upcoming criminal trials, President Biden spent Labor Day speaking to workers and reminding them that Trump is the biggest jobs failure since Herbert Hoover.

President Biden said in Philadelphia, PA:

I’m determined to make that a reality for every family in this country. And we are making it a reality. Nearly 13 million 500,000 jobs just since you got me sworn in in January of 2020. 800,000 new manufacturing jobs. But you wouldn’t know it from all the negative news you hear, but we’re getting through one of the greatest job creation periods in American history. For real. That’s a fact. It wasn’t that long ago we were losing jobs in this country. In fact, the guy who held this job before me was just one of two presidents in history, he was one of two presidents, this is an important point — one of two presidents in history that left office with fewer jobs in America than when he got elected office.

By the way, do you know who the other one was? Herbert Hoover. Isn’t that kind of coincidental? Look, we’re turning things around because of you. When the last guy was here you were shipping jobs to China. Now we’re bringing jobs home from China. When the last guy was here — when the last guy was here your pensions were at risk. We helped save millions of pensions with your help. When the last guy was here he looked at the world from Park Avenue, I look at it from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I look at it from Claymont, Delaware.

Video:

Biden hammers Trump on Labor Day, “It wasn’t that long ago we were losing jobs in this country. In fact, the guy who held this job before me was just one of two presidents in history who left office with fewer jobs in America than when he got elected.” pic.twitter.com/JUFUQ0cwbr — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 4, 2023

We compared Biden’s and Trump’s records on workers in the latest edition of our newsletter The Daily, which you can subscribe to below:

Biden was correct, and it wasn’t just COVID that wrecked Trump’s jobs record. According to economists, the US entered a recession before the COVID lockdowns.

There had been signs for months before COVID that the US was heading for a recession, and Trump’s response was to falsely claim that he was presiding over the greatest economy in US history.

Biden is going to want to contest this election on the traditional question of are you better off than you were four years ago? The 2024 presidential election is likely to be dominated by Trump and his criminal trials, but Biden is going straight after Trump and his economic myth. The President is making sure that Americans know what they will get if they vote for Donald Trump.