“President Biden said on Tuesday that he would travel to Hawaii to inspect damage on Maui after the country’s deadliest wildfires in over a century ripped through the island, killing at least 99 people and devastating an entire coastal town,” the New York Times reports.

“Mr. Biden had not addressed the Maui wildfires since last week, when he declared a federal emergency and issued a statement with condolences for the families of those who died. His relative silence had drawn criticism from Republicans, which led to pushback from the White House.”

