Inaugurated by H.E. Mrs. Chaltu Sani, Minister of the Ministry of Urban & Infrastructure, the events run until 28 June at Millennium Hall

Over 180 exhibitors from 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, China, Germany, India, Italy and the UAE, spotlight products, services, systems and solutions

East Africa Infrastructure & Water Summit convenes experts, policymakers and industry leaders to explore the ongoing developments in the region’s infrastructure market

Rooted in Ethiopia’s development strategy and economic reform agenda, the 3rd edition of Big 5 Construct Ethiopia and the inaugural East Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo have officially opened at Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the events were inaugurated by H.E. Mrs. Chaltu Sani, Minister of the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure.

In attendance at the opening ceremony were distinguished dignitaries, including H.E. Professor Birhanu Nega, Minister of the Ministry of Education; H.E. Dr. Belete Molla, Minister of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology; H.E. Yetemgeta Asrat, State Minister of the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure; and H.E. Mrs. Helen Debebe, State Minister of the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure.

Also present were Engineer Yonas Ayalew, CEO, Ethiopian Construction Corporation (ECC); Ben Greenish, Executive Vice President, dmg events; and Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events.

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia Ribbon Cutting

“From the very first moments, the energy at Millennium Hall has been nothing short of electric,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events. “The return of Big 5 Construct Ethiopia, alongside the launch of the East Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo in Addis Ababa, has brought together key voices across government and industry for public and private sector collaboration. It’s clear that the appetite for innovation, investment and impactful dialogue is strong, as Ethiopia and the wider East African region push forward with major infrastructure and economic development plans.”

Unifying the construction, infrastructure and water value chain

The co-location of Big 5 Construct Ethiopia with East Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo reflects the region’s growing need for integrated planning and delivery across key sectors. Running alongside the exhibitions, the invite-only, one-day East Africa Infrastructure & Water Summit, brought together dignitaries from the government and ministers as well senior leaders and decision-makers from the private sector to address priorities and development goals for infrastructure and water resource management across East Africa’s infrastructure market.

A key session on sustainable development in East Africa, moderated by Dr Abraham Assefa, Assistant Professor, Addis Ababa University, explores the importance of modernizing airports, expanding power infrastructure, implementing sustainable water management and investing in affordable housing initiatives. The panel featured Engr Wondimu Seta, Addis Ababa City General Manager, with the rank of Deputy Mayor Addis Ababa City; Engr Hanan Ahmednur, Irrigation Construction Project Administration Program Office Head, Ministry of Irrigation and Lowlands; and Tony Mdawar, Area Manager, Dar Al-Handasah, who collectively stressed the critical role of integrated infrastructure planning across transport, power, water, housing and digital connectivity, in driving sustainable growth and improving quality of life across East Africa.

An insightful session focusing on opportunities in East Africa’s infrastructure and water markets, led by Hasnayn Muhammad Ebrahim, Managing Director, Africa International Advisors (AIA), emphasises the need for long-term investment in the region, success of which depends on local partnerships, project bankability and alignment with national development priorities.

International participation and sustainable solutions in the spotlight

The exhibition floor welcomed over 180 exhibitors from 20 countries, offering live product showcases, technical discussions and hands-on engagement with industry professionals from across Ethiopia and the region. International pavilions and exhibitors from China, Germany, India, Italy, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined local companies to present the latest in energy-efficient MEP systems, civil engineering tools, low-VOC coatings and high-performance structural materials.

Sustainability remained a strong focus across the exhibition, with several exhibitors showcasing solutions designed to reduce environmental impact and enhance long-term efficiency. From the UAE, Emirates Industrial Panel introduced energy-efficient wall and roof systems, while the Saudi Arabian Bitumat presented advanced waterproofing and insulation technologies. Kenya’s Signify drew interest with its smart lighting and LED systems, which aim to reduce energy consumption. Jotun Ethiopia highlighted durable low-VOC coatings tailored for regional conditions, and USG Middle East shared lightweight recyclable materials that support greener construction practices. Across the exhibition floor, the solutions showcase reflect a growing commitment to climate-conscious development across East Africa.

“As we open the doors to a broad community of construction and infrastructure professionals, the conversations have only just begun,” said Heijmans. “Following today’s summit, our CPD-certified Big 5 Talks, Infra360 and Water360 sessions on days 2 and 3 will dive deeper into the challenges and opportunities shaping Ethiopia’s construction, infrastructure and water sectors.”

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia and East Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo will take place until 28 June 2025. Entry is free for trade professionals.

For more information, visit www.thebig5constructethiopia.com | www.eastafricainfrastructureexpo.com