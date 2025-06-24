Event features four high-level content programmes, including South Africa Infrastructure & Water Forum, Infra360 Talks, Water360 Talks and Big 5 Talks

Big 5 Construct South Africa and South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo co-locate with Transport Evolution Africa and WoodEX for Africa

Attendees can explore innovations and sustainable solutions from top exhibitors GPT Renewables, SPETEC®and Envirosan Sanitation Solutions.



Big 5 Construct South Africa is gearing up to open next week at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, marking the start of its 12th edition and the launch of South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo. The co-location of the events makes them the largest meeting place for South Africa’s construction, infrastructure and water sectors, aligning with national priorities around development, delivery and sustainability.

Taking place from 18-20 June 2025, the exhibition will feature leading brands, CPD-accredited content programmes, strategic forums and cross-sector collaboration opportunities designed to support the country’s infrastructure and economic ambitions.

Co-located events

Big 5 Construct South Africa will host three co-located events which include South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo, Transport Evolution Africa and WoodEX for Africa, promoting cross-sector collaboration and shared growth. These events bring together the full spectrum of construction, infrastructure, water and transport stakeholders under one roof, supporting South Africa’s broader development goals by providing an integrated space for sourcing solutions, forming partnerships and aligning with the country’s long-term infrastructure delivery plans.

Uniting construction, infrastructure and water sectors provides a unique ecosystem where public and private sector can engage across the full product lifecycle from early-stage policy and designing to final-stage completion and commissioning.

A diverse range of exhibitors

This year’s edition features more than 250 exhibiting companies from more than 20 countries which include China, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Kenya, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and others. Big 5 Construct South Africa and South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo showcase the strength of local expertise as well as the value and opportunities that international firms see in the country’s $125 billion construction sector and $193 billion infrastructure industry (source: ABiQ).

Visitors can connect with international exhibitors such as Stanley Black & Decker, Bostik, Muziset Fiberglass Sheeting, Olympic Paints, and We Lift Solutions, alongside strong regional representation from across sub-Saharan Africa and South Africa.

Sustainability in the spotlight

The event features a strong line-up of companies prioritising sustainable products and solutions. Among them is GPT Renewables, offering integrated solar and battery systems designed to reduce diesel consumption by up to 70% and has immense potential for clean energy for construction, telecom, mining and agricultural sites. SPETEC® will showcase sustainable chemical solutions with a focus on recycling and safe working environments. Eco-Cycle Innovate and Envirosan Sanitation Solutions will present water-efficient and eco-friendly systems, while Overberg Water Board will present its role in sustainable water management as a regional utility.

South Africa Infrastructure and Water Forum

Running from 18–19 June, South Africa Infrastructure & Water Forum is an invitation-only, CPD-accredited summit focused on driving impactful strategies to enhance infrastructure resilience, improve water access and support sustainable development across South Africa. High-level speakers will explore funding strategies, public-private partnership models, regulatory clarity and resilient infrastructure planning. Some of the high-profile speakers headlining the forum include Friedrich Slabbert, President, The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE); Teboho Nkhahle, Chief Delegate: South African Delegation, Lesotho Highlands Water Commission; and Mameetse Masemola, Acting Head, Infrastructure South Africa.

Big 5 Talks

The CPD-certified Big 5 Talks provide visitors with technical and professional development across critical areas. With sessions covering sustainable building design, modular interiors, safety and risk, digital construction, and professional certification, the programme supports contractors, consultants, architects, engineers and developers. Key sessions at the talks will focus on the core concepts of passive design by Videsh Boodu, President, The South African Institute of Building Designers (SAIBD); the implementation of modular construction in addressing housing projects featuring Prof Clinton Aigbavboa, Director: cidb Centre of Excellence | Department of Construction Management & Quantity Surveying, University of Johannesburg; and Sanjay Munnoo, President, South African Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Saiosh).

Infra360 and Water360 Talks

New for 2025, the CPD-certified Infra360 and Water360 talks offer sector-specific learning aligned to South Africa’s national infrastructure and water priorities. Infra360 topics include mega project delivery, lifecycle cost optimisation, modular construction, digital twin integration and workforce development. Water360 addresses climate adaptation, water resilience, smart systems and energy-efficient sanitation, with speakers from Kwikot, Freudenberg, and BIMcommUNITY Africa.

Confirmed attendees

Major companies already confirmed to attend include Boogertman + Partners, Broll Property Group, Calgro M3, City of Johannesburg, eThekwini Municipality, and WBHO Construction, among others. The event’s delegate profile reflects the industry’s wide reach, from government and policymakers to developers, contractors, engineers and consultants.

“As we gear up to open Big 5 Construct South Africa and South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo, we are looking forward to welcoming the industry to three days of sourcing, networking, business-making and knowledge-sharing,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events. “The events are designed to support South Africa’s infrastructure goals by bringing together the people, products and conversations that shape the industry.”

Big 5 Construct South Africa and South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo are free to attend for trade professionals aged 18 and over. For registration, visit:

www.big5constructsouthafrica.com | www.southafricainfrastructureexpo.com