Senate Republicans stunned clean energy developers early Monday by inserting sweeping revisions to President Donald Trump’s $1.2-trillion “One Big, Beautiful Bill” (OBBB) just ahead of floor debate. [emphasis, links added]



The last-minute amendments slash wind and solar tax incentives, introduce excise taxes on imported Chinese energy components, and move eligibility criteria from start date to in-service date, upending financing models across the renewable sector.

At stake is nearly $360 billion in clean energy tax credits passed under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Under the Senate version of the bill, production tax credits for wind and solar will now expire by December 31, 2027, five years earlier than originally planned.

Projects that fail to reach full operation by that date will lose access entirely, regardless of prior investment or construction status.

The new language also introduces a 10% excise tax on clean energy equipment containing Chinese-origin critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt, and rare earth.

Industry executives warn this will hit battery storage hardest and derail domestic solar supply chains still reliant on Asia for polysilicon inputs.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose Nevada battery plants depend on a mix of U.S. and Chinese components, called the bill “utterly insane and destructive,” warning it would “destroy millions of jobs.”

Solar and wind developers were left scrambling, with one executive telling Bloomberg the revisions “blindsided” the entire sector.

Despite internal GOP dissent and stalled Medicaid negotiations, the Senate advanced the bill 51–49 in a procedural vote late Sunday.

The final Senate floor vote is expected within 72 hours as part of an aggressive push to meet the July 4 deadline set by Trump.

