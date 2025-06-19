Big Bend National Park is closer to an expansion of around 6,100 acres of land along its western boundary, thanks to a vote yesterday by the U.S. Senate. Bill S.1112, also called the Big Bend National Park Boundary Adjustment Act, is a bipartisan bill introduced by U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), and Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX) and is the result of a years-long effort to expand this icon of Texas nature.

Big Bend is the largest national park in Texas. With over 800,000 acres of land, it is nearly the size of the state of Rhode Island. The national park is home to visually stunning geological structures, the best night sky viewing conditions in the United States, and 150 miles of hiking trails. Additionally, Big Bend allows a protected habitat for 1,200 species of plants and 450 species of birds.

The Big Bend Conservancy purchased 6,100 acres along Terlingua Creek and, if the bill becomes law, the group will be allowed to donate the land to the national park.

“Big Bend National Park exemplifies the natural beauty and vibrant wildlife of the Lone Star State,” said Sen. Cornyn when he filed the bill. “I’m proud to introduce this legislation, which would help Texans and all Americans enjoy our national parks.”

The bill outlines that the National Park Service can only acquire the land through donation or exchange– the service has no authority to purchase the land under this bill (a change from last year’s version which also allowed for the land to be acquired “by purchase from willing sellers”). Additionally, in order to protect the rights of private landowners, the use of eminent domain or condemnation would be prohibited.

Rep. Gonzales said that the legislation would “greatly improve the National Park Service’s ability to preserve and protect critical habitats, history, and geology at Big Bend.”

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for that chamber’s consideration.