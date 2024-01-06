Big Boi has sparked rumors of new music being on the way after showing himself posted up in the studio with his Jedi Rap Shit notebook.

The Outkast rapper took to Instagram on Thursday (January 4) claiming it was “day 1” of writing camp as he broke out his Jedi Rap Shit notebook and threw a pen down on the studio’s table.

The clip was also soundtracked by Outkast’s “Hootie Hoo” which appeared on the legendary duo’s debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik in 1994.

Fans flooded the replies with their hopes that this meant new solo Big Boi tunes were on the way, while others dreamed of an eventual Outkast reunion.

“Mannn I don’t care if Dre chips in with a flute or a triangle, I’m here for it,” one person wrote while another said. “Please Dear Lord be another Outkast album!”

Check out the post below.

Big Boi has long thought of himself as a Jedi in the Hip Hop game.

“[Outkast] started when we were 16, 17 years old. So we grew up in this music, and evolved with it,” Big Boi told Digital Trends in 2017. “It’s Jedi rap status right now.”

While fans are holding out hope for an Outkast album, don’t expect it anytime soon after André 3000 recent remarks about feeling as if he has nothing to rap about in his 40s.

“Sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way,” Dre told GQ in November.

He continued: “I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy.’ What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.’”

However, on his New Blue Sun press run, Three Stacks revealed he put Big Boi on to deep sea fishing, which the ATL rap legend has turned into one of his favorite hobbies.

“I invited Big Boi on a couple of them and Big Boi, he’s been running with it,” Dre said. “Big Boi goes out and deep sea fishes all the time.”

On the music side, Big Boi’s last solo album arrived with 2017’s Boomiverse. He did, however, team up with Sleepy Brown in 2021 for their Big Sleepover collab project.