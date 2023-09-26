A FITNESS influencer has shared the snacks and meals she ate to help grow her booty.

She explained she was able to pick up all the foods from her local Target with ease.

4 Mia, a fitness influencer, shared her go-to foods and snacks for booty gains Credit: TikTok/mial1cious

Mia (@mial1cious) shared the tasty recommendations with over 200,000 TikTok followers.

The content creator picked the foods specifically for their high protein in order to gain muscle and lose fat.

“If you want to go from flat to big booty Judy and untoned to abs, on top of lifting you need to get that protein in,” she said.

She explained that while she was a picky eater, thanks to the wide selection of options at Target, she was able to get her macros in.

Taking her viewers on a trip to the store, she picked out Quest chips in the Loaded Taco flavor, pointing out the 19 grams of protein per serving.

Next was protein powder: “I actually hate the taste of protein powder but Isopure… 25 grams of protein, sometimes I even put two scoops because it doesn’t taste like anything,” she said.

Although she wasn’t a big fan of protein shakes, she did enjoy Premier protein shakes: “Chocolate isn’t bad, coffee is so good,” she admitted.

Other staples included yogurt, granola, fruit, protein pasta, salmon, shrimp, turkey bacon, eggs, and Kodiak protein pancakes.

Most read in Health And Fitness

People thanked her for the advice and took to the comments to share their thoughts on her reccs.

“The blueberry waffle/pancake Kodiak box mix is sooooo good, literally could eat it without syrup,” agreed one commenter.

“Omg this video was so helpful and based on you getting flavorless protein powder, I trust your tastebuds,” said another.

“Others be lying about how good they taste lmao.”

4 Although she wasn’t a big fan of protein shakes, she did enjoy Premier protein flavors Credit: TikTok/mial1cious

4 She revealed she sometimes opted for two scoops of her favorite protein powder thanks to its taste Credit: TikTok/mial1cious