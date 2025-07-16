Big Brother Season 27 Theme and Setting



The new season, titled Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery, began on July 10, 2025. It brings surprises, a secret houseguest, and a mystery-themed house.

Big Brother Season 27 is called Summer of Mystery. Houseguests will live in Hotel Mystère. This new setting features a mystery theme with hidden clues and a masked visitor. CBS said these elements will bring more challenges for the contestants as they compete for $750,000.

Big Brother Season 27 Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Where to Watch



Big Brother Season 27 Episode 3 will release on Wednesday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The season premiered with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The second episode aired on Sunday, July 13, also 90 minutes long. From the second week, the schedule follows a regular pattern:

Wednesdays: 8:00 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

Thursdays and Sundays: 8:00 p.m. ET (60 minutes)

Big Brother Season 27 Episode Schedule



Here is the full list of upcoming episodes:

Live Events

Episode 3: Wednesday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Episode 4: Thursday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Sunday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Wednesday, July 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Thursday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 27



New episodes can be watched live on CBS or streamed online. Viewers with CBS.com access or a Paramount+ Premium subscription can watch live. Paramount+ Premium costs $12.99/month or $119.99/year. Episodes are also available the next day on Paramount+ Essential ($7.99/month or $59.99/year).Also Read: I Know What You Did Last Summer 2025: Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts orange hair at premiere. Here’s her new look and movie’s plot, cast



Big Brother Season 27 Live Feeds



Big Brother live feeds are streaming on both Paramount+ and Pluto TV. On Paramount+, viewers can find a live feed tab under the Big Brother section. Pluto TV offers free access to the live feeds.

Big Brother Season 27 can also be streamed live or on-demand using these platforms:

fuboTV

DIRECTV

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV

Viewers can also add Paramount+ Premium to Prime Video or Hulu for an extra $12.99/month. Amazon offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Also Read: Good Trouble Lives On Protests Near Me: Which areas to avoid traffic closures? See cities, locations and timings of protests in US



Big Brother Season 27 Cast



Here are the 16 houseguests entering the Hotel Mystère:

Keanu Soto, 33 – Dungeon master

Lauren Domingue, 22 – Bridal consultant

Isaiah “Zae” Frederich, 23 – Salesperson

Rylie Jeffries, 27 – Professional bull rider

Kelley Jorgensen, 29 – Web designer

Ashley Hollis, 25 – Attorney

Amy Bingham, 43 – Insurance agent

Mickey Lee, 35 – Event curator

Katherine Woodman, 23 – Fine dining server

Zach Cornell, 27 – Marketing manager

Adrian Rocha, 23 – Carpenter

Vince Panaro, 34 – Unemployed

Ava Pearl, 24 – Aura painter

Jimmy Heagerty, 25 – AI consultant

Morgan Pope, 33 – Gamer

Cliffton “Will” Williams, 50 – College sports podcaster

FAQs



Where can I watch Big Brother 2025 live and on-demand?

You can watch it on CBS, Paramount+, Pluto TV, or streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

When are Big Brother Season 27 episodes airing this week?

This week, episodes air on Wednesday (July 16), Thursday (July 17), and Sunday (July 20) at 8:00 p.m. ET.

