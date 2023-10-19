A NEW Big Brother romance has been ‘revealed’ by fans.

Viewers of the ITV show think that there is something going on between Jordan, 26 and Matty, 24.

4 Jordan and Matty have grown close recently

4 Jordan, Matty and Henry’s love triangle was revealed last night

During last night’s episode of Big Brother a surprising new love triangle emerged after the house gave their nominations.

Lawyer Jordan and food writer Henry, 25 have developed a strong friendship over the past few weeks, but it seems that Jordan is now growing close to Matty.

The pair shad an intimate chat on Wednesday night’s instalment and fans took to X to share their thoughts on the potential relationship.

One said: “IM ACTUALLY SENSING A THING BETWEEN MATTY & JORDAN NOW…. The eye contact…. #bbuk.”

Another said: “MATTY AND JORDAN ROMANCE???”

A third added: “jordan quickly moving from henry to matty PLEASE.”

“Not Henry being jealous and keep looking at Jordan and Matty flirting omg the love triangle of it all …,” a fourth tweeted.

Doctor Matty has told the house that he is in an open relationship with his boyfriend.

Meanwhile lawyer Jordan was recently linked to Henry after the food writer opened up about their “connection” to Kerry, 40.

“I do feel like I’ve made a proper connection,” Henry told her.

After asking if he was his type, Henry added: “Yeah I like the humour. You’ve got to make me laugh.”

Matty and Jordan’s new connection comes after Henry was put up for eviction by the house.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV

4 Henry opened up about his “connection” with Jordan