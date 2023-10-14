BIG Brother fans picked up on a sweet moment between Hallie and Yinrun last night – but claimed the show is staged after spotting something wrong.

Viewers flagged a discrepancy in the running order of last night’s eviction show and refused to let it slide.

1 Big Brother fans picked up on a sweet moment between Hallie and Yinrun last night – but claimed the show is staged after spotting something wrong

Die-hard Big Brother fans have been staying awake to watch the live feed that airs until 2am each night, and they’ve also been tweeting about their favourite bits.

One person took to X, formerly Twitter, and noticed on Thursday, just after midnight: “Yinrun is teaching Hallie some Chinese words. I love moments like these!”

The sweet scene made it into Friday night’s eviction show, with the Big Brother others happily reacting to teenager Hallie and custumer support officer Yinrun bonding.

And after watching it, they wrote on Twitter: “Err…. so the edit just claimed that Yinrun was teaching Hallie some Chinese at 9:08pm.

“This was actually on the live feed at 12:25am.”

Another viewer remarked: “I mean, it should always be accurate but it’s just mind-boggling that they’d decide to make it up when something was aired during live feed hours??”