Who is Chanelle?

Chanelle, 29, is a dental therapist from Llanelliis, who is part of the Big Brother 2023 line-up.

She said she only applied for BB as a “joke” but it’s something that she’s ready to take on.

“I’m doing it for myself,” she told ITV. “For the experience and to make friends for life. Something that was a joke has now materialised into real life!”

She describes herself as “fun, bubbly and quite resilient,” and wants to meet people from “all walks of life”.

Chanelle added: “I’m quite attentive and I love finding things out.”

When asked what could cause her to get nominate, she admitted: “Probably just for being annoying.

” In Wales, we have this saying, ‘I’ll do it now in a minute’.

“So if I went to make food and I left a dish on the side, I have all good intentions of washing it but I’d be there like, ‘I’ll do it now in a minute’, and it might be three hours later before I do it.”