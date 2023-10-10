Meet the cast – Hallie
Hallie, 18, is a youth worker from London.
A self-proclaimed diva, the blonde beauty said: “I speak my mind but I’m also a very lovely person.
“I’m a girl’s girl, for sure. I’m honest, fun and, yeah, just brilliant.”
It won’t be the first time she’s found herself at the centre of some media attention.
Hallie said: “I once accidentally swallowed magnets and I was in the news because I had to get them surgically removed and everything!”
When did Big Brother start?
Big Brother kicked off on Sunday, October 8, 2023 – the first time in five years.
Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best fronted the launch extravaganza which was aired across ITV.
The remainder of the series will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX – the show will not air on Saturdays.
Who is in the Big Brother house?
Here’s a full list of the Big Brother 2023 contestants who have joined Chanelle in the house.
- Jenkin, 25 – barman from Bridgend
- Henry, 25 – food writer from the Cotswolds
- Dylan, 39 – DJ from Coventry
- Zak, 28 – model from Manchester
- Yenrin, 25 – customer support agent from Harrogate
- Hallie, 18 – youth worker from London
- Farida, 50 – make-up artist from Wolverhampton.
- Jordan 25 – lawyer from Scunthorpe
- Matty, 24 – doctor from the Isle of Man
- Noky, 26 – banker from Derby
- Kerry, 40 – NHS manager from Essex
- Olivia, 23 – dancer from Glasgow
- Paul, 23 – security officer from Liverpool
- Tom, 21 – butcher from Somerset
- Trish, 33 – full-time mum from Luton
Who is Chanelle?
Chanelle, 29, is a dental therapist from Llanelliis, who is part of the Big Brother 2023 line-up.
She said she only applied for BB as a “joke” but it’s something that she’s ready to take on.
“I’m doing it for myself,” she told ITV. “For the experience and to make friends for life. Something that was a joke has now materialised into real life!”
She describes herself as “fun, bubbly and quite resilient,” and wants to meet people from “all walks of life”.
Chanelle added: “I’m quite attentive and I love finding things out.”
When asked what could cause her to get nominate, she admitted: “Probably just for being annoying.
” In Wales, we have this saying, ‘I’ll do it now in a minute’.
“So if I went to make food and I left a dish on the side, I have all good intentions of washing it but I’d be there like, ‘I’ll do it now in a minute’, and it might be three hours later before I do it.”
What was the most viewed episode of Big Brother?
The final of Big Brother season two was viewed a whopping 13.7 million times – making it Channel 4’s second most-watched broadcast.
Big Brother’s second most viewed episode came in the following season with its final attracting a staggering 10 million viewers.
James Whale reveals shock Celebrity Big Brother revelation
James Whale has revealed he suffered from Pneumonia during his stint on Celebrity Big Brother but refused to leave.
The TalkTV presenter, 72, was told he could choose to withdraw from the competition by medics as his “lungs packed up”.
Determined James argued off-camera with his doctor, who eventually agreed to “pump him full of steroids” so he could continue on the show.
Speaking exclusively to The Sun about being on series 18 amid Big Brother’s revival on ITV, James said: “What do they call it when your lungs pack up and you can’t breathe much?”
