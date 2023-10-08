QUALIFIED lawyer Jordan from Scunthorpe has officially entered the Big Brother house, but viewers were distracted by a family member.

As housemates entered the new ITV house at Garden Studios, their family members were on hand to say their goodbyes in the crows.

2 Qualified lawyer Jordan from Scunthorpe was revealed to be one of the 16 housemates Credit: ITV

As AJ Odudu and Will Best introduced the new contestant, his mum was visible in the crowd to wave her son off for a possible six weeks.

However, fans of Big Brother were seriously distracted as they couldn’t believe the pair were even related.

One viewer said: “The difference between Jordan and his Mam was VIOLENT 💀.”

A second wrote: “That cannot be Jordan’s mum.”

“Jordans mum doesn’t look how he sounds. I love it!”, noted another.

Whilst a fourth jokingly asked: “Is that Jordan’s mum tho ? 👀👀 #BigBrotherUK.”

As a fifth exclaimed: “Jordan and his mum are complete opposites.”

A sixth added: “No way is that Jordan’s mum. Wtf?!”

However, many more viewers already want to see more of his mother and have called for her to even enter the house.

One viewer noted: “Jordan’s mum giving Sofia Vegara!!”

“Is Jordan’s mum going in? 👀,” asked a second.

A third exclaimed: “We want Jordans mum in the house.”

And a fourth demanded: “What in the Real Housewives is Jordan’s mum and can we get her in the house?.”