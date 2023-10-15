BIG Brother viewers have slammed show bosses after they spotted ‘disgusting’ housemate habits.

The ITV2 show returned on Sunday night and began with the aftermath of Farida’s eviction on Friday.

Farida was the first housemate to be voted out by the British public and her departure sparked an array of reactions from the rest of the house.

But once that had calmed down, the housemates went about their business and one moment saw a number of them in the bedroom.

However, eagle-eyed viewers clocked how messy the bedroom was after just a week.

Taking to X – formerly Twitter – they wrote: “you are slacking #bbuk that bedroom was disgusting.

“I couldn’t sleep in there, have you seen those shoes there everywhere I can smell vinegar just looking at them.”

Another tweeted: “the state of their f***ing bedroom though.”

However, one person who is keeping their belongings in order is Jordan.

He was seen chatting to Yinrun and discussing his array of funky shirts.

Opening his wardrobe door, Jordan showed off all his shirts perfectly hung and lined up inside.