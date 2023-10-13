BIG Brother’s Olivia Young has confessed to undergoing a surprising procedure – despite only being 23.

Glaswegian dancer Olivia, 23, made the shock admission while chatting with Kerry, 40, and Farida, 50, during last night’s episode.

Pointing at her forehead, she complained, “I used to have, like, line, line, line, line.”

Kerry asked, “Even when your forehead was resting?”

Olivia replied, “No, no, no, but as soon as my eyebrows went up.”

Farida said, “I dont know about when you was growing up but girls my era, in their 20s, Botox… there was no such thing as all this.”

When she credited social media as the cause of beauty treatment surges among young people, Olivia argued back.

She insisted, “I don’t even think it’s social media. It’s any beauty treatment, your nails…”

It’s not the first time Farida and Olivia have come to blows.

She found herself at the centre of ‘salmon gate’ after she helped herself to Olivia’s food this week.

ITV2 viewers watched as Farida asked Olivia: “Can I have a little taste of salmon? I’m much more of a fish person than a chicken person.”

After Farida tucked in, Olivia headed into the garden and proceeded to moan to everyone.

She said: “Opinions on sharing food?”

Olivia explained: “I was eating my salmon and my corn and Farida was like ‘Can I have some of your corn? And I was like, ‘ Yeah, go for it.’ Then she started eating my salmon, my actual lunch. She had a spoon and was eating off my plate.”

She added: “I was a bit like, ‘I don’t know how I feel about this.’”

