Big Daddy Kane has what some may consider surprising choices for modern day rappers he’d like to see on a re-imagined version of the anti-violence posse cut, “Self Destruction.”

The Hip Hop legend appeared on an episode of the 85 South Show that was published on December 23, where he was posed the question of what a modern day version of the 1989 song would look like. The track was created under the KRS-One-formed Stop the Violence Movement, bringing together a myriad rappers at the time to make a song condemning violence.

While Big Daddy Kane appears in the video, he’s not actually on the posse cut that includes KRS as well as MC Lyte, Doug E. Fresh, Heavy D, Public Enemy and many more.

But his 2024 version would look a bit different.

“For one I would definitely want one of the Migos,” he said. “Due to circumstances [of them losing TakeOff to violence], I would definitely want one of the Migos on there. Lil Baby. Kendrick. I think he’s amazing at those type of issues, when it comes to approaching those types.”

Big Daddy Kane may be an OG in the Hip Hop game, but he’s certainly tuned in to the newer class of artists. During his appearance on Drink Champs in September, he named J. Cole, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher as some of his favorites.

“J. Cole is my favorite MC of this era. Shoutout to Conway The Machine — I love him to death — Benny The Butcher,” Kane said – much to Benny’s delight.

“I’m still humble,” the Buffalo spitter said about the compliment in a later interview. “I didn’t even know Kane knew who the fuck I was, y’feel what I’m sayin? So it’s like, when he was doing his shit, he was considered that guy, so it’s like he’s comparing me to those guys — Conway is that guy for sure, J. Cole is definitely that guy, y’know what I’m sayin?

“And it’s like to be compared with those guys — that let me know I’m a top lyricist when it comes from guys who were top lyricists.”

On the more dramatic side of things, the New York veteran recently had an interesting run in with a UK rapper during a Hip Hop 50 event at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Big Daddy Kane served as the headliner for the a massive celebration, which included additional performances from Elzhi, Onyx, Masta Ace and others. However, the legendary rapper wasn’t expecting Kamanchi Sly to storm the stage while he was performing at the event in late August, which almost led to the pair getting into a tussle.

In a video captured of the event, Kane can be seen spitting with ferocity to an energized crowd, before a masked rapper – who was later identified as the Hijack member – wandered onto the stage and simply stood in front of the cheering audience. Kane tolerated the interruption for a few moments but ended up stopping the music and confronting the masked agitator.

“You’re doing too much, playboy,” Kane said as his security wandered out on stage to escort the rapper off. “I need the stage, you’re doing too much.”