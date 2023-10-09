When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Prime Day TV deals are a major part of every big Amazon sale, and this week’s event is no different. Despite the closeness to Black Friday, this will be a great opportunity to save a serious stack of cash on some excellent models. If you’re interested in more than just TVs, be sure to take a look at our full roundup of the best Prime Day deals.

If home entertainment is your primary target today, you’re in the right place. Stick with us on this live report, as we’ll keep adding the latest offers as they come in, but only if we think they’re genuinely good TV deals. Prime Day 2, or Prime Big Deal Days if you will, officially kicks off at midnight PT on October 10 and continues for 48 hours from there. There are some early TV deals on Amazon right now, and we’ve highlighted them below.

High and mid-range 4K TVs, like OLEDs and QLEDs, lead the way, with movie fans and gamers spoilt for choice. So whether you’re seeking the deepest inky blacks for horror movies or want a blistering 120Hz refresh rate for first-person shooters, we’ve got you covered.

Prime Day TV deals aren’t just about the fancy sets, though. Budget models have become even more affordable, with many HD options under $100. If you can afford to spend a little more, many quality 4K TVs comfortably come in under $500. We’ll also keep an eye out for related deals on streaming devices and soundbars so you can get the most from your home entertainment setup.

The best Prime Day TV deals







Sony X90L 85-inch QLED TV



Though it doesn’t offer the stunning contrast of an OLED model, the Sonly X90L is optimized for PS5 gaming with features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode, and more. It also offers beautiful picture quality, and right now you can take a massive $800 off this massive TV.







Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series LED 4K Fire TV (2021)



Perhaps you have even more room, then we would recommend this massive deal on a massive Fire TV. Released just this year, Amazon is cutting 25% ($250) off the list price until the end of October 31.







Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV



This Insignia Fire TV offers 4K quality and Amazon Fire Smart TV functionality in an affordable package. It’s now down to $169.99 at Amazon, a 43% discount.







Amazon 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series



The budget-minded Amazon Fire TV 4-series comes with 4K UHD resolution, HDR10, and it has Amazon’s Fire TV operating system built in that acts like a Fire TV streaming stick. It’s back down to an all-time low of $290.







Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV



The Omni Series doesn’t boast the best picture quality but offers handy smart TV features like hands-free Alexa support and video calling (camera sold separately), along with the latest Fire TV software. It’s $110 off right now, a 29% discount.







Sony 65-inch A80L OLED TV



The Sony Bravia XR A80L is an excellent premium choice for gaming, complete with HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features to make the most of your PS5. It’s 10% off right now.







TCL 55-inch Q7 4K QLED TV



The Q7 is one of the best midrange QLED 4K TVs you can buy. It offers higher contrast and brightness than similarly priced competitors. Right now, the 55-inch model is $200 off, which is the best deal we’ve seen yet and an amazing value for a TV like this.







LG C2 OLED evo (55-inch)



The LG C2 OLED offers AI-powered image enhancements and voice activation (Alexa). It’s also game-ready, with 120hz variable refresh rate that makes it perfect for immersive gaming on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Walmart has it at a great price after chopping $200 off the usual price.







LG 65-inch C3 OLED



The LG C3 uses LG’s latest OLED tech, with brighter Evo panels, AI-powered software, and picture enhancements. The set is now cheaper than ever after a huge discount on this 65-inch model.







Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV



The S90C is a slightly gimped version of the S95C, Samsung’s flagship OLED TV for 2023. It’s not as bright and has a clunkier design for cable management and mounting, but otherwise delivers a great picture quality with modern features for the most fluid gaming performance. Take 31% off while it lasts.







Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (65-inch)



The newest Omni Fire TVs by Amazon incorporated QLED panels, meaning you’ll get brighter, more vivid colors and better contrast thanks to enhancements like 80-zone local dimming. It also has the latest Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive visual improvements that’ll adjust your picture based on the ambient light you’re viewing content in. The 65-inch model is $210 off (26% discount), the best since launch.







TCL QM8 65-inch QLED 4K TV



TCL’s new high-end QLED TV for 2023 uses Mini LEDs for improved contrast and brightness. It’s around $600 off right now, making it a great value for shoppers who want a premium home theater display without totally breaking the bank.