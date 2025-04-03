Image credit: Getty Images

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to add music to their ‘Status’ updates.

Not only do these updates provide users with a fun advantage, but WhatsApp Status has always been a way to share life’s moments with friends and family.

According to a blog post by WhatsApp, users can add music to their WhatsApp statuses by tapping on the ‘music note icon’ at the top of their screen, unlocking a song library to choose from. From there, users can pick from top hits, something new, or the earworm stuck in their head. They can also choose the exact part of the song that fits the moment – up to 15 seconds for a photo and up to 60 seconds for a video.

With millions of songs to choose from, users’ statuses are end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp cannot see what users share, nor can it know which songs are added to statuses.

The feature is being rolled out globally and will expand over the next few weeks.

In March of this year, WhatsApp launched the ‘Lists’ feature for its UAE users.

With this feature, WhatsApp users can filter their chats into custom categories of their choice. Lists can be created for families, work colleagues, friends, or even neighborhoods, helping users focus on the chats that are most important when needed.

Lists can be created and edited by tapping the + icon in the filter bar at the top of your Chats tab or by long-pressing a list.

Similar to ‘Favorites,’ users can add both groups and one-on-one chats to a list, and any list they create will appear in the filter bar.

WhatsApp has become absolutely synonymous with communication in today’s world. Whether for personal or business use, it’s the first app people turn to when they need to convey a message immediately across the globe.