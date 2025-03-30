A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot a man Saturday evening near a busy intersection and shopping area in West Hollywood, prompting a large police response and street closures.

The man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near the intersection of La Brea Avenue, at 5:57 p.m. He is in stable condition, according to a department release.

Deputy Veronica Fantom called the incident an “officer-involved shooting.” She said all officers were accounted for, and there was no further additional information available.

The WeHo Times published video of a man on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. The man appeared alert, yelling and craning his head as he was hoisted into the vehicle.

The area is home to the West Hollywood Gateway mall, which houses a Target, Best Buy and other stores. Videos shared to social media showed helicopters hovering overhead and yellow police tape blocking off the intersection and portions of the mall’s first-floor plaza.

“Avoid the area of La Brea Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd for an active law enforcement investigation,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Our deputies are in the area and multiple streets are closed. There is no current threat to the community.”

The Sheriff’s Department asked anyone with information about the incident to call the homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.