Resident Evil and Assassin’s Creed fans can save big on both franchises for a limited time. Various platforms are offering significant discounts on Resident Evil games for PlayStation and PC, with players also having the opportunity to support important charitable causes. Meanwhile, multiple Assassin’s Creed games are on sale on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC storefronts.

Xbox users can take advantage of big deals on several Assassin’s Creed franchise games. These include 80% off the Gold Editions of Odyssey and Origins. The Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack and the Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla bundles are also 80% off. Fans can also grab Assassin’s Creed, AC2, AC3, AC: Rogue, and AC: Valhalla Complete Edition for a 70% discount. In addition, the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy is 60% off individually or 70% off for the three-game bundle.

The PlayStation Store’s Assassin’s Creed sale has fewer games overall but includes some that aren’t part of the Xbox promotion. The biggest deals are 85% off the standard edition of AC: Origins and 80% off the Gold Edition. AC: Black Flag Gold Edition, AC: Odyssey Gold Edition, and AC: Odyssey Deluxe Edition are also 80% off. The Ezio Collection and Assassin’s Creed 3: Remastered are 75% off, while AC: Valhalla’s Complete Edition is 70% off. Finally, PlayStation customers can save 60% on Valhalla’s Season Pass.

While Steam users are left without any deals, the Ubisoft Connect storefront has deep sales on every AC2, AC: Brotherhood, AC: Revelations, AC4: Black Flag, Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla. Switch owners don’t have nearly as many choices, but the Rebel Collection (which includes Black Flag and Rogue), Ezio Collection, and AC3: Remastered are all 63% off. There’s also a bundle with all of those titles for 60% off, which saves users a few dollars.

Massive savings on Resident Evil

The PlayStation Resident Evil Sale covers multiple games in the series, including 75% off on RE0 and the Resident Evil, RE2, and RE3 remakes. Meanwhile, RE: Revelations, Revelations 2, and the critically acclaimed RE7: Biohazard are 60% off. Finally, the original RE5, RE6, RE: Village, and the 2005 version of RE4 are all 50% off. These reduced rates also apply to special editions, unlock packs, and bundles like the Resident Evil Triple pack.



Steam’s ongoing Capcom Summer Sale doesn’t include any RE games. However, Steam users can grab up to 11 of them from the latest Humble Bundle. The largest bundle comprises all eight mainline Resident Evil games, RE0, the Revelations series, and 25% off the Resident Evil: Village Winters Expansion. This bundle (which would normally cost around $335) is available for a minimum of $35, and the site offers smaller bundles for $3, $10, and $20. Some of the proceeds from Humble’s Resident Evil Bundle go toward supporting the charities One Tree Planted and Code.org.