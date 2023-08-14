Big Sean and Jhené Aiko‘s son Noah has been living a much different life from most babies.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (August 14), the Detroit rapper showed off his son’s designer teething toy.

“My boy throwing Louis Vuitton teething toys around, he different,” he wrote with a sparkle emoji.

He also tagged Pharrell in the picture – who is the creative director over at LV – adding, “send the new ones big bro.”

You can check out the picture below.

Big Sean got to celebrate his first Father’s Day this year – and it inspired him to share a few words about the importance of fatherhood.

Taking to Instagram for the holiday, Sean shared photos alongside his family and stressed the need for children to have their fathers in their lives.

“First fathers day, all the Daddies out there stay solid n protect ya kids. They need us n we need them more, Love you dad,” Sean wrote, tagging his father’s page.

Weeks earlier, Sean heaped praise on wifey Jhené Aiko during her set at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas.

While performing their track “I Know” together, Sean took a moment to pay tribute to his girlfriend’s sacrifices as a working mother. According to the Detroit native, she has become so immersed in motherhood that being on stage is even harder for her.

“It took her so much to get up on this stage, because she’s so hands-on with him,” he said of Aiko and their son Noah. “She’s so nurturing.”

He continued: “She really nurtures and takes care of this baby and it took a lot for her to get up on stage.”

The audience also got a shout-out from Sean, as he praised the other mothers in attendance.

“I appreciate all the love you guys are showing her,” he added. “And shoutout to all the mamas out there really doing their thing too, ’cause I don’t know how y’all do it, man. Jhené, I love you, great show. Good job, keep going.”