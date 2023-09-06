Apple’s App Store, Google search, TikTok and WhatsApp are among nearly two dozen digital services that Brussels said on Wednesday must comply with new European regulations designed to tame Big Tech.

The first list of “gatekeepers” under the Digital Markets Act, which takes effect from Wednesday, includes six of the world’s biggest tech companies: US-based Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Meta, alongside China’s ByteDance, which owns TikTok.

Each will have to share data with rivals and make their services interoperable with competitors, among other obligations, or face fines that could run into billions of dollars, Brussels announced on Wednesday after months of preparation. The new law is designed to foster greater competition in the tech sector in Europe.

The 22 services designated as gatekeepers also include Apple’s iPhone operating system and Safari web browser; Meta’s Instagram and Messenger; Google’s app store, Maps and YouTube; and Amazon’s marketplace and advertising businesses. However, Samsung escaped being classified as a gatekeeper after arguing against its qualification.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, is still considering whether to include Apple’s iMessage and three Microsoft services — Bing search, its Edge browser and Microsoft Advertising — after the companies pushed back, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

EU regulators will now launch a probe to determine whether those additional Apple and Microsoft services should captured by the new legislation. Separately, the commission will take a year to determine whether Apple’s iPad operating system should also be part of the list, despite receiving no official submission by Apple.

Under the act, so-called gatekeepers must have a yearly turnover of more than €7.5bn, a market value above €75bn and 45mn active monthly users in the EU, though EU regulators have discretion over the designation beyond these metrics. Based on these criteria, Samsung successfully argued that its web browser for smartphones, Samsung Internet, should not be subjected to the new rules, EU officials said.

Microsoft has said Bing should not be subject to the same obligations as its larger competitor, Google Search. Apple has also argued that iMessage does not have the numbers required to fall within the scope of the new rules.

The commission is already braced for legal challenges by some of these large tech companies, multiple people with knowledge of the EU’s thinking said.

New obligations for tech giants, including the need to inform the commission if they intend to buy a rival and the setting up of a compliance function, kick in from Wednesday.

However, they have six months to show that they are compliant with the rest of the rules, including a legal requirement to ask users for consent if companies want to merge data from different services, such as Instagram and Facebook, and a ban on ranking their own products and services above rivals on their platforms or marketplaces.

By March next year, these companies will also need to publish a compliance report to show how they are obeying the law. Those found in breach of the new legislation can be fined as much as 10 per cent of their global turnover, though they are able to appeal.

Details of the services covered by the new rules came as Margrethe Vestager, a former competition commissioner, became an official candidate for the presidency of the European Investment Bank. Belgian commissioner Didier Reynders will take over her competition portfolio while she takes unpaid leave from the commission.

New obligations for tech companies also come at a time of heightened scrutiny of their actions in Europe. Vestager this year threatened to break up Google, and the EU is set to block Booking’s acquisition of Etraveli as regulators take a closer look at tech deals.