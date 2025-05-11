EThamPhoto/Getty, membio/Getty, katleho Seisa/Getty, Tyler Le/BI

For decades, Silicon Valley has suffered from a shortage of technical talent. This place is a software-production engine, and smart, young, hungry engineers have been its main fuel source. They work night and day, churning out code for websites, apps, search engines, social networks, and more.

The companies that won recruited and retained the best talent. The result was a race to lavish employees with juicy salaries and huge stock awards. Perks were plenty: free massages, laundry service, and delicious food served on cushy campuses.

Like all powerful trends, though, this is ending. Don’t get me wrong. Tech companies are still hiring a lot of software engineers, and compensation is holding up so far. But the intensity, borne out of this talent supply-demand mismatch, is waning.

The COVID-era tech hiring boom is partially to blame. Companies want fewer, better employees now.

Generative AI is another big factor. Turns out, AI models are really good at writing and checking software code, changing the power dynamic between Big Tech and employees. It’s the topic of a story by BI reporters Eugene Kim and Hugh Langley.

David Sacks, a venture capitalist who advises the White House on AI, puts it well. “The ramifications of moving from a world of code scarcity to code abundance are profound,” he wrote on X recently.

There’ll be A LOT more code, and way more software products that are updated and improved quicker, changing how developers work. Eugene’s exclusive on Amazon’s secret AI coding project, called Kiro, is a good example. “With Kiro, developers read less but comprehend more, code less but build more, and review less but release more,” the company wrote in an internal document.