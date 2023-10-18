The buzz around the alleged Bigfoot seen walking in remote Colorado is yet to settle and another video alleging a sasquatch supposedly spotted on a CarbonTV Eagle Cam trained over a nest is giving internet users the creep.

Exactly a week ago, a video reportedly filmed from a moving train featured a creature fitting the traditional description of a Bigfoot, and strolling about in a deserted land stirred a lot of reactions as people debated whether the sighting was real or not. And now, another clip from years ago is raising eyebrows.

Image from Getty

The video in question is from 2016, but it has gained traction once again after a couple of TikTok accounts resurfaced the old video in the wake of the recent unverified sighting.

The webcam footage was reportedly recorded on the CarbonTV Eagle cam in Northern Michigan years ago. The device trained above the bird’s nest at a height of 100 feet depicts a strange visual a few seconds into the video, sparking rumors that it was a Bigfoot.

The footage begins with the camera focusing on two chicks in the nest waiting for the mama bird when something appears to move among the trees right below the camera.

A few seconds into the video, you can see a strange creature emerge out of the forest into the clear land and it resembles the age-olf description of a Bigfoot – hairy human-like presumably much larger in frame.

The rest of the footage shows the alleged bigfoot black in color walking slowly between the trees.

Video from 2016 continues to divide users

Some have come to believe the unidentified creature in the video is a Bigfoot, but others think a bear has been confused with a sasquatch owing to its overall black hairy body.

One user seemed convinced with the supposed Bigfoot video as it appears to be “walking and moving a human.”

Another added: “That’s someone in a gorilla suit”

“Wow, that is 100% definitely bigfoot. I can’t believe we finally got a clear shot of them,” opined one.

Another added: “That’s just a bear or someone hiking in a costume.”

Bigfoot is a hairy human-like mythological creature beleived to inhabit woods in North America, but there is no evidence that they exist in real life.

Sasquatch isn’t alien to ancient or modern culture, and the idea supporting its existence has been floating for ages, thanks to unreal sightings that remain unproven to date.

Fueling the speculations further are pranksters in Bigfoot costumes, which was considered to be the case with the Colorado sighting by many. As Halloween is around the corner you may want to cross-check the content you’re fed online else you may easily fall prey to skilfully-planned elaborate pranks.