Elon Musk reincorporated SpaceX from Delaware to Texas in 2024, sparking a wider exodus from the historically business-friendly state. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Delaware was once the go-to state to incorporate. That might be changing.

A number of high-profile corporations have picked up and left the state in the last year, citing legal uncertainty and “subjectivity” introduced by the Delaware Court of Chancery, which handles corporate cases and business disputes.

Elon Musk helped spark the trend when he urged companies to avoid incorporating in Delaware last year after a judge voided his $55 billion pay package. Some prominent companies, like Tripadvisor, left even before Musk’s high-profile case.

Although Delaware has a reputation as a business-friendly state, a series of recent court rulings have left executives wondering if they’ll find better legal protections elsewhere. Musk, for example, reincorporated SpaceX and Tesla from Delaware to Texas.

“If the verdict in my case in Delaware is not overturned, it will be used as precedent in every fake shareholder case for every company incorporated in Delaware for the rest of time!” Musk wrote on X in 2024.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer told Business Insider in February that the state is reaching out to companies and working to address concerns. Meyers approved several changes to the state’s General Corporation Law in March.

Companies incorporated in Delaware account for a substantial portion of the state’s revenue. The Delaware Department of State says that close to 2 million companies, including two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies, have made the state their legal home.

“Any company thinking about leaving, we’re actively reaching out, we’re talking to them, we’re understanding what the issues are and understanding what ways we can do better,” Meyer said. “And for those entities that have already made the decision to leave, we’re going to continue to work hard to earn their trust and hopefully to have them come back.”

Here are the biggest companies leaving Delaware.

Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz announced it was moving its corporation to Nevada in July. Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

VC firm Andreessen Horowitz said in July it would reincorporate its primary business — AH Capital Management — to Nevada.

The firm said “legal uncertainty” has created concern among investors and entrepreneurs on company boards.

“As a result, many of the companies we fund and the entrepreneurs that we talk to are taking a second look at whether they should incorporate in other jurisdictions, prompted by the departure from Delaware of significant technology companies like Dropbox, Tripadvisor, and Tesla,” the firm said in a blog post.