Biggie‘s estate is doing big things with Pepsi Max as they’ve partnered for an international campaign in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary.

According to AdWeek, the soda company’s campaign aims to “bring the artist’s music to life through both virtual and physical experiences and events.” This includes art installations in major cities around the world as well as limited-edition cans featuring the late legend’s image.

In addition, Pepsi re-released a 1997 Biggie freestyle where he mentions the company. The song was previously unearthed in 2020 after being lost for decades.

“Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I, yes I drink it constantly/ Something ’bout the taste feels great, less filling,” he raps on the track. “Tell ’em Biggie said to drink it all, don’t test me/ Nothing else beats a Pepsi / If it is, let’s see/ I’m thirsty.”

You can listen to the track below:

In October 2020, ahead of Biggie’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pepsi released an animated music video featuring the previously unreleased freestyle. It was originally laid at the legendary D&D Studios in New York City and in 2020, was brought to life by former Def Jam Recordings creative director Cey Adams and DJ Enuff.

In a statement about the new partnership, Biggie’s mother, Ms. Voletta Wallace, said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and its cultural impact on our world, we’re excited to honor Christopher’s legacy and continue bringing his music to a new generation of fans.

“While his art is timeless, we’ve been working with Pepsi to commemorate my son’s artistry and connect his music with the sounds and artists of today. We hope fans will enjoy it as much as we do.”

Biggie’s son, CJ Wallace, added: “In this pivotal year of music, Hip Hop cannot be discussed without my dad. My dad is synonymous with rap, and his influence is unmatched. Taking one of his most well-kept secret flows out of the vault and working directly with Pepsi, the brand he cites, is pretty dope.”

Last month, it was also announced that CJ has partnered with TIME Studios for a new documentary chronicling the legendary late rapper’s life. Understanding Christopher Wallace is set to be an intimate look at the life of one of the greatest rappers of all time from the perspective of the son who never knew him.

Recounted from the viewpoint of Christopher “CJ” Wallace — who was just five months old at the time of his father’s death — the documentary is a dual narrative that navigates between the lives of both Christopher Jr. and Sr. – spanning from the 2020s back to the 1980s – exploring concepts of identity, legacy, and fatherhood.

In the doc, CJ will uncover new revelations behind his father’s life story, discovering unseen personal effects, music, photo, and footage, and asking deep, and difficult questions of the late legend’s confidants, associates, and loved ones – including some of the biggest names in Hip Hop, including his mother, singer Faith Evans, as well as Jadakiss, Lil Kim, Lil Cease and more.