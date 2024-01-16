Don’t expect mice from another planet to eat like actual mice, either. After Vinnie discovers the wonders of hot dogs at the ballpark, all three of them inhale huge amounts of “dawgs” and root beer for every meal of the day. They often upgrade to chili dogs, but don’t ever offer them cheese. Martian mice hate cheese.

Bionic Limbs and Transforming Bikes Give Them an Advantage

Maybe there was one positive to the Biker Mice finding themselves in Karbunkle’s laboratory. They were badly injured in an explosion while facing off against the Plutarkians on Mars, and once they crashed in Chicago, the mad scientist took advantage of their injuries to give them some experimental attachments, thinking he could turn them into slaves that were half-mouse, half-machine. He would come to sorely regret this.

Throttle’s vision was restored with robotic eyes, but because the calibration is off, he needs the visor on his helmet or his sunglasses to see, so being in shades all the time isn’t only about the cool factor for him. At least the superpowered glove he calls Nuke Knucks are Martian weapons. Modo had it worse. He lost his right arm and left eye, but the bionic arm backfired on Karbunkle when Modo used it to free himself and the others. Wait, what about Vinnie’s metal mask? That was made for him on Mars by a certain mouse he had a situationship with.

If the mice themselves are already hi-tech, get a load of their bikes. Motorcycles from another planet are going to enjoy alien advantages. They have blasters, drill attachments, rocket engines, wings, skis that replace the wheels in snow and ice, the ability to turn into a speedboat in the water, and a supersonic booster. These bikes can also drive and fire missiles on their own.

Their Arch-Nemesis is an Oversized Fish in a Human Suit

Don’t be deceived by Lawrence Limburger’s astonishingly hideous looks, because it gets worse. The whole human thing is just cosplay. Limburger is really a Plutarkian, an anthropomorphic alien fish from the planet Plutark who wants nothing more than to eradicate the Biker Mice. Because he lives in Chicago, he literally has to wear a mask, along with an entire suit that can pass for human, but there are some giveaways that he’s not exactly our species.

Limburger stinks more than his namesake. He has crates of Plutarkian slime worms shipped to Earth and eats them by the fistful. No matter what he wears, he emits a dreadful stench, even in his sleep. The miasma is so strong that most of Chicago can smell it. It lingers behind him in a greenish-yellow haze that tells the Biker Mice something suspicious is going on, and this evidence is probably why you never see a single can of air freshener at the Last Chance Garage.