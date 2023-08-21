





Now that Tom Brady is officially retired, the Patriots aren’t waiting around to honor their greatest player, with a ceremony scheduled to honor the legendary quarterback when they host the Eagles in Week 1.

It’s unclear exactly how New England will honor Brady, but one way or another it will be an occasion for fans to officially thank Brady for winning six Super Bowls with the franchise.

Longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick has rarely been shy to praise Brady, and that was no different Monday when he discussed what it will be like to see the organization celebrate Brady’s career.

“He’s done an awful lot for this organization, for this franchise, for this city, the National Football League,” Belichick said on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI-FM in Boston. “One night’s really not enough, anywhere close to being enough for the appreciation for what Tom deserves.”

Then, when Belichick was asked whether he thinks Brady deserves a statue, the Patriots coach gave an honest answer.

“Give him whatever you want, yeah,” Belichick replied.

Belichick and Brady forever will be linked for their roles in creating one of the most successful sports dynasties in recent memory. It’s safe to say they will be enshrined with busts one day at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As for a statue (or statues) at Gillette Stadium? That’s yet to be determined.







