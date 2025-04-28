How North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, 73, met girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, may be a fair question given Belichick’s fame as the Super Bowl’s winningest head coach.

But before he could answer during an interview with “CBS Mornings” that aired Sunday, Hudson interrupted from a seat off-camera: “We’re not talking about this,” she said.

Belichick, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships, did not answer.

The interview with CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil came as Belichick is promoting his forthcoming biography, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football,” which is scheduled to be released May 6.

The segment showed Hudson standing nearby during the conversation.

“Jordon was a constant presence during our interview,” Dokoupil said over video and sound of her speaking from the sideline.

He asked the coach about how he handles interest in the relationship.

“Never worried about what anybody else thinks,” Belichick said.

“How did you guys meet?” Dokoupil asked.

The video cut to a camera that captured Belichick’s back and Hudson sitting at a desk in the background. “We’re not talking about this,” she said.

“No?” Dokoupil said.

“No,” she responded.

NBC News reached out to Belichick for comment via the University of North Carolina but did not receive a response.

The exchange lit up sports media, with some pundits questioning Hudson’s influence on a man nearly 50 years her senior.

NBC Sports reported that Hudson has “a very active role” in Belichick’s professional life and is “exerting a very high degree of influence.”

The CBS interview continued following Hudson’s interjection.

The interview moved on to the coach’s use of social media, including Instagram photos of him and Hudson in couples yoga-style poses on a beach.

“I’m on some of those social media platforms,” Belichick said, “but I honestly don’t follow them.”

Dokoupil asked the coach about the book’s lack of a mention for Patriots‘ owner Robert Kraft, despite the Belichick’s highly successful time in Boston.

The two parted ways in 2024, leading Belichick to college football for the first time as a head coach, with a five-year contract with the Tar Heels.

“Do you feel like you were treated with dignity and respect when you were let go by Robert Kraft?” Dokoupil asked.

“Yeah, well, it was a mutual decision for us to part ways,” Belichick responded.

Dokoupil noted that Kraft had used the word “fired.” Belichick held fast, repeating the term “mutual decision.”