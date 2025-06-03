Bill Gates has announced that the majority of the $200 billion he plans to give away over the next 20 years will be directed toward addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges. Speaking at the African Union’s Nelson Mandela Hall, Gates underscored the vital role of innovation, partnership, and African-led leadership in transforming healthcare and unlocking prosperity across the continent. He pointed to success stories in Rwanda and Nigeria, where technological and systemic innovations have already led to significant impacts, and praised Africa’s emerging generation of entrepreneurs leveraging AI for local solutions. Gates also underscored the foundational role of strong primary healthcare systems in saving lives and boosting economic resilience. Joined by African leaders and global development advocates, Gates reiterated his long-term commitment to sustainable collaboration, emphasizing that progress must be rooted in African expertise and leadership.